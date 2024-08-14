Jet2.com and Jet2holidays extend Summer 24 season to Bodrum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended the Summer 24 season to Bodrum, on the back of continued demand from customers and independent travel agents.

The leading airline and tour operator to Turkish beach destinations have added flights from four UK bases today, meaning the companies will operate to Bodrum right through to mid-November.

As well as meaning that customers and independent travel agents can book later into the season, today’s season extension means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are the only companies to operate to Bodrum beyond early November from outside London.

The additional flights on sale are:

· Birmingham – twice weekly flights (Wednesday and Friday) added between 6th and 13th November

· Leeds Bradford - twice weekly flights (Wednesday and Sunday) added between 6th and 13th November

· Manchester - three weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) added between 5th and 17th November

· London Stansted - three weekly flights (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) added between 4th and 17th November

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are already operating to Bodrum from 11 UK bases in Summer 24, including new routes from Belfast International and Liverpool John Lennon Airport. A huge flying programme means customers and independent travel agents have fantastic choice when it comes to accessing resorts such as Bodrum, Altinkum, Gumbet and Bitez.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Bodrum has always been a firm favourite with holidaymakers, and it is not hard to see why when you experience its incredible resorts, hotels, cuisine, history and climate. This summer has seen Bodrum enjoy great demand with our customers, so we are delighted to be extending the summer season to give customers and independent travel agents even more choice. We have worked in partnership with hoteliers to ensure there are fantastic accommodation options available right through to mid-November and we are looking forward to filling these hotels with happy holidaymakers on our award-winning holidays.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com