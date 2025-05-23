Meet the biker who enjoys road trips around Peterborough with his sidecar companion – a St Bernard dog.

Strangers wave and take photos when Alan Valkeith and 8 year-old Louie ride past on their Honda Goldwing 1500 motorcycle.

Complete with ‘doggles’, crash helmet and leather jacket, the hairy biker and his human companion have gained a legion of fans around Cambridgeshire and further afield.

“Louie loves taking short trips out with me, I just open the lid of the sidecar and he jumps in,” said owner Alan, 76.

“Our favourite spot to visit is Ferry Meadows. We go for a lovely walk there and then stop for coffee where lots of people will come up and make a fuss of him.

"We often see parents with children pointing and waving, and some drivers even overtake us so they can stop to take photos. We’ve even been pulled over by the police before – just so they could get a picture,” he laughed.

Alan, who lives in March, has added special comfort and security measures to the sidecar – with a custom-made hardness, lead attachment and ‘crash barrier’ padding for Louie.

"We used to go on longer trips, but now he’s getting on a bit, we just take short rides out now - mainly to Peterborough,” he said. “And I keep to 40mph when he’s with me.”

Meeting Celebrities

Alan’s love of motoring with an over-sized hairy sidekick began more than 20years ago – when he and a St Bernard he owned called Harley would head out on the highway.

Their antics eventually caught the attention of the national media – with the pair being featured in the tabloids in 2011 – before appearing on the BBC’s The One Show the same year.

"That was the longest trip I had taken on my bike at the time,” recalls Alan. “I went all the way down to BBC studios in London with the sidecar, but thankfully Harley and my wife at the time were transported in a taxi.”

The pair even got to meet the strange mix of celebrity guests booked in for the same show – Mr Blobby and the band Kiss - with the the American rockers approaching the pair ‘backstage’ for a chat.

"The singer [Gene Simmons] seemed very down to earth and asked lots of questions about Harley,” Alan recalled. “It was a good experience.”

Explaining how he got into motorbiking with dogs, Alan said: “Around the year 2002 we had all these issues around the country with people queuing at the petrol pumps, and it kept making me late for work, so I bought a bike so I could get around the traffic. But then it became an issue to go out with the dog – so that’s where the sidecar came in.”

Over the decades, Alan has ridden out with his St Bernards on numerous trips and adventures – covering hundreds of miles – but only if the weather is right.

"We are fair-weather bikers,” he laughed. “I don’t ride in the rain, but Louie doesn’t mind it. I have even made him a leather jacket out of an old German Army officer’s trench coat, which keeps him dry.”

That’s not all Alan has customised for his canine companion – fashioning some special ‘doggles’, a Christmas coat and a helmet with an action camera fitted to the top.

“I used to be a saddle and harness maker when I was in the Army’s veterinary corps in the 1960s, so I make everything that he needs,” Alan explained.

Fan favourites

With a growing following, one of the biker duo’s fans recently requested a guest appearance, which Alan was more than happy to oblige. He even followed up his visit by sending over some custom-made ‘fan merch’.

"A local lady asked if Louie and I would pay a quick visit to her daughter, who has special needs,” explained Alan. “After the visit she messaged me to say it had made her daughter so happy, so I sent her a mug with a photo of us on it.”

Concluding, he added "Louie is the fourth St Bernard I have had – we call him Louie the Fourth - and like the others, he is unfazed by the motorbike and enjoys his trips out with me. It’s just a bit of fun, and it makes other people smile too, which is a nice feeling.”

