Paanthers co-promoter Carl Johnson said: “We’ve been searching for a rider to fill the void left by Nicki, and subject to BSP approval we’re delighted to welcome Vadim into the team.“Unfortunately he won’t be available for the trip to Wolves on Monday due to final paperwork issues and us getting everything in place for bringing him here, and that will mean him making his debut at Belle Vue, which would be a good one for him to start in.“Vadim comes highly recommended, Obviously this will be a new league and new tracks for him which is always difficult, but there are certainly tracks in our league which we’d expect him to enjoy, including our own.”Tarasenko will slot into the main body of the Panthers’ line-up, with Niels-Kristian Iversen taking over at No.1.The club would like to thank supporters for their patience during what has been a lengthy rider search, and we will continue to update you with official information as soon as we are able to do so.