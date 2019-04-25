Young Phantoms man stars for his Great Britain side

Peterborough Phantoms talent Bradley Bowering has impressed on the international stage.

The defensive prospect was named as Great Britain Under 18s player of the tournament at their recent World Championship Division One, Group B event in Hungary.

Despite the efforts of the 17 year-old, GB were relegated after winning only two of their five matches.

But Bowering’s fine showings highlights why he is held in such high regard by Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov.

“I’m really happy for Brad,” said Koulikov. “He is a product of the junior development system here in Peterborough and it’s always been clear he has the ability to have a bright future in the game.

“He did reasonably well in his first full season of senior hockey with us and impressing for GB is a great way to end that.

“The next three or four years are very important to him and I believe he can take the next step to the Elite League if showing the 110 per cent commitment and dedication needed.”