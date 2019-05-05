Wisbech win, Stamford success, but defeats for Castor, March, Ramsey and Ufford Park

Wisbech Town and Stamford Town took the local honours on the first full day of Cambs League action (May 4).

On a day affected heavily by rain, Wisbech won by six wickets at Foxton in Division One, while Stamford saw off Cambridge St Giles by seven wickets in Division Two.

Andrew George of Marxch is bowled by Joe Dawborn of Eaton Socon. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Anthony Palmer claimed three wickets as Foxton were dismissed for 164 and that target was reduced to 122 by rain and opener Danny Haynes (45no) ensusred Wisbech had few alarms before sealing victory.

Sam Barrett (3-9) led a fine bowling effort by Stamford as St Giles were despatched for 88 to set up a seven-wicket success.

Castor and Ufford Park suffered batting qoes on difficult pitches as they lost their opening Division Two matches to St Ives and Saffron Walden seconds respectively.

Ramsey were well beaten at Cambridge CC in Division One despite a second successive half century from skipper Michael Cafferkey and 67 from lower order man Jonathan Cade and March went down by 55 runs at home to Eaton Socon despite 5-33 from slow bowler Shardul Brahmbhatt.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 4

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One:

Cambridge beat Ramsey by 8 wkts (rain revised target)

Ramsey 153 (J. Cade 67, M. Cafferkey 50).

Cambridge 113-2.

FOXTON lost to WISBECH by 6 wkts (rain revised target)

Foxton 164 (A. Palmer 3-31, C. Clark 2-28, G. Freear 2-30).

Wisbech 122-4 (D. Haynes 45no, J. Williams 27).

MARCH lost to EATON SOCON by 55 runs (rain revised target)

Eaton Socon 173 (S. Brahmbhatt 5-33, S. Rajaguru 3-36).

March 83 (S. Brahmbhatt 23, S. Rajaguru 21, G. Macaskill 5-36).

Division Two

ST IVES beat CASTOR by 8 wkts (rain revised target)

Castor 113 (D. Cooper 20)

St Ives 99-2 (Purcell 2-15).

Stamford beat St Giles by 7 wkts (rain revised target)

St Giles 88 (S. Barrett 3-9, S. Prentice 2-9, A. Birch 2-12, T. Juggins 2-35).

Stamford 86-3 (A. Hulme 24, S. Lem 21no).

Ufford Park lost to Saffron Walden 2nds by 8 wkts

Ufford Park 62 (D. Cummins 6-29)

Saffron Walden 67-2