Winder wins at awards night

Sarah Winder was rewardedfor a try-laden season with the coaches player-of-the-season prize at Peterborough Ladies Rugby Club presentation night.

Winder scored 13 tries as Borough Ladies finished an excellent second in their first season as a Midlands Division One club. Zoe Wright was the top points scorer with 83.

Borough played 16 matches last season, including friendlies, and won 10 of them, losing the other six.

The ladies are looking forward to next season with pre-season training planned to start in August at Second Drove, Fengate. New members are more than welcome to attend. E-mail Laura Phillips at ladieschair@prufc.com if interested,

Next season’s captain is Jo Britchford whose daughter Alisha Hearn also plays in the team.

The award winners were: Clubperson of the year: Bob Clarke, Coaches player of the year: Sarah Winder, Best back: Nat Elliott, Players player of the year: Steph Warlow, Most improved player: Kristen Swinscoe, Best newcomer: Kaleigh Wheeler.

Bob Clarke picked up the clubman of the year award for attending every match (apart from one in Jersey) and his general support which included bringing the drinks and kicking tees onto the pitch during matches.