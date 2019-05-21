Watford were spineless, Deeney was embarrassing, England selection mistakes in football and cricket

Manchester City aren’t invincible.

Leicester City, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all beat them in the Premier League so why Watford played as though they had no chance in the FA Cup Final is beyond me. A more spineless, passion-free performance in such a big game is hard to recall so fair play to the Watford fans who tried to stay positive at least.

James Maddison.

One problem with playing semi-finals at Wembley is it helps foster the belief that reaching the FA Cup Final is an achievement itself. It isn’t when you subsequently stink the place out. At least fun was to be had with Hornets skipper Troy Deeney embarrassing himself with pre-match comments that could never come true given his lack of ability.

Contrary to the hapless Deeney’s forecasts Vincent Kompany had an easy farewell match.

A BONKERS ENGLAND PICK 1

I swear I remember England boss Gareth Southgate claiming he would pick players in form rather than players of reputation. Perhaps he can now explain why Leicester City’s midfield marvel James Maddison has been left out of his National League Finals squad, while Manchester United’s hopeless Jesse Lingard is in the squad?

A BONKERS ENGLAND PICK 2

David Willey’s omission from England’s Cricket World Cup is a strange one. His left-arm swing bowling option will be missed on a cloudy morning in the competition. Willey should have been picked ahead of Liam Plunkett (on the wane) and Mark Wood (injury-prone).

In fact Wood is so certain to drop out lame, Willey will probably be back soon anyway.