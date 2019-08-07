The Premier League title has already been wrapped up, another reason why I want to Liverpool to fail, Smith will always be a genius who cheated, Rooney set to flop

I’m even less enthused than normal about the start of the Premier League season.

The title has already been decided as have two of the bottom three.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is so confident of completing a hat-trick of titles he seems prepared to start picking John Stones again, presumably knowing that few teams will be able to get the ball off his attacking players to put the over-rated England international under pressure.

I predict one-man fouling machine Fernadinho will play centre-back in the big City games as Rodri will be the dominant force in City’s midfield.

At least City have strengthened since last season. Liverpool have been too busy basking in the glory of a Champions League win (despite losing four away games in the competition) to bother about building a squad capable of winning the Premier League.

Are they really going to gamble on Jordan Henderson and James Milner outplaying Bernardo Silva and Rodri over 38 games? Baffling if so.

So far this summer Liverpool have signed a centre-back who won’t play and West Ham’s back-up goalie. They’ll still finish second though, but miss out on the prize they should be concentrating on.

I hope they finish lower if only for the ugly disrespect they showed to the National Anthem before the Community Shield Final.

What of the other challengers for the top four? Spurs looked a jaded team by the end of last season and Harry Kane’s regular fitness issues are a big problem.

Chelsea won’t inspire under a rookie manager in Frank Lampard and Arsenal still look too brittle to last the pace.

I’d love Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to come good.

I like the fact United are hoovering up top English players like Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bassaka, but until they get rid of the disruptive influence of Paul Pogba I don’t see them challenging.

Their recent pursuit of Christian Eriksen from Spurs was interesting, but the Danish midfielder tends to go missing in the biggest games, not that United will have many of them in the near future, as long as Solskjaer survives.

The top four will obviously come from the usual list which is a shame, but Everton have at least signed some reasonable players as well as Fabian Delph.

I enjoyed watching Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers last season and if Ayoze Perez can successfully support Jamie Vardy up top they could be the team to threaten the regular hierarchy. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are exciting midfielders and they’ve received an outrageous fee for Harry Maguire.

At the other end of the table newly-promoted Sheffield United and Norwich City have no chance of survival.

You need to spend big to stay up after winning promotion from the Championship. Aston Villa have realised this and will benefit, but the Canaries and the Blades are sadly doomed. Brighton will go down with them I reckon.

* I’m not convinced Wayne Rooney will prosper in the modern Championship. It’s a fast-paced, athletic competition which was far more entertaining than the Premier League last season because of its unpredictability.

Where’s he going to play? He’d be run ragged in midfield by Leeds United, Middlesbrough and even Luton Town on what I saw last weekend. He will make more of an impact coaching.

* Steve Smith was a batting genius before his recent ban for cheating so I don’t see why anyone was surprised that he’s still an outrageous talent now he’s back. His form, the injury to Jimmy Anderson and the lack of fight in the English team settled the first Ashes Test.

But Smith hasn’t redeemed himself. He will always be regarded as a superstar and he will always be seen as a cheat.