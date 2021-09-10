The Peterborough man helping the sensational career of tennis star Emma Raducanu
Teenager Emma Raducanu continued to stun the tennis world this morning by reaching the final of the US Open Ladies singles... and she had a Peterbororough man her corner.
Raducanu’s coach Andrew Richardson was born in Peterborough and lived in Bourne as he set out on his own professional career which involved Grand Slam tournaments and Great Britain Davies Cup appearances.
Richardson only took over as Raducanu’s coach after her thrilling run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year - her breakthrough tournament.
Remarkably despite her success in New York - she beat Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the semi-final last night - Richardson is only operating on a short-term contract as Raducanu’s parents operate a flexible coaching strategy.
Richardson(47) has done little coaching at main tour level, but worked with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre for two years from the age of 11.
Richardson is a well-liked figure in the British game known as ‘Flex’, due to his telescopic limbs and towering 6ft 7in frame.
“He’s very good at instilling the fundamentals into my game and just making me realise that doing the basics to a really good level is going to take you a long way,’ Raducanu told the Daily Mail.
“He’s also a very calming character. So sometimes if I’m getting too fired up or expecting too much from myself, he’s very, very good at just relaxing me and reassuring me.’
Richardson was coached in his days as a youngster by local tennis guru John Word who works at the city’s David Lloyd Centre.
Richardson was good enough to reach the third round of the singles at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the US Open. He won five Challenger Tour men’s doubles titles, one with Tim Henman.