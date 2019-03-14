Young Deepings swimmers impress

Have your say

Deepings Swimming Club claimed fourth place in the first round of the Junior Fenland League last weekend in Boston.

Four swimmers won their races to take maximum points. Maya Sangiorgio doubled up in the 10/U 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly, Holly Roffe won the 11/U 50m butterfly and Ella Briault touched home first in the 12/U 50m backstroke.

A quartet of nine-year-olds - Aaron Sadler, Maddie Taylor, Joe Black and Georgia Hunter - made their debuts for the club and put in some strong performances.

Taylor had a busy evening, competing in four races, including one in the 10/U age group. She came fourth in the 50m freestyle, third in the 25m butterfly and fifth in the 10/U freestyle, but was unfortunately disqualified in the 50m backstroke.

Sadler achieved a hat-trick of second place finishes, in the 50m freestyle, 25m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Black came fourth in the 12/U 50m freestyle, while Hunter was fourth in the 9yrs 50m breaststroke and then moved up to the 10/U category, coming fifth.

Other notable performances came from Grace Edwards and Maddie Partridge.

Fifteen clubs across the region participate in the Junior Fenland League.

Deepings squad: Boys - Lewis Tarver, Aaron Sadler, Jack Cradock, Alec Telford, Harry Newman, Anthony Hall, Oliver Shepherd, Joe Black, William Burdock, Ed Trofinovas. Girls - Maddie Taylor, Maya Sangiorgio, Ella Briault, Holly Roffe, Maddy Partridge, Grace Edwards, Georgia Hunter, Orio May Pike.