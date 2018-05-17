SWIMMING: The COPs kids make a great first impression

Have your say

It was the turn of the youngest City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) members to take centre stage last weekend.

The club held a closed event for swimmers aged nine and under at their regional pool base which attracted scores of competitors, most racing for the first time.

COPs medal winners, from left, Emma Cushion, Hannah Coull, Isla Stewart, Holly Normington.

Nine-year-olds Salah Tajer and Vanesa Cimermanova were the dominant performers as both won all four of their events, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle.

Charlie Whitty won three races for eight year-olds, while Emma Cousins (seven and under) and Ruby Duncan (eight year-olds) won two events apiece.

All competitors were winners in the eyes of COPs minis coach Kayleigh Elder.

She said: “It was a first competition for a lot of swimmers, but their strokes and finishes looked good.

Multiple medal winner Salah Tajer.

“Without doubt the future of our club looks very promising with youngsters racing like this.”

Results: Girls: 7 & under: Butterfly - 1 Isla Stewart, 2 Emma Cushion, 3 Emily Bridges; Backstroke - 1 Emma Cushion, 2 Maisie Minett, 3 isla Stewart; Breaststroke - 1 Maisie Minett, 2 Emma Cushion, 3 Edith Davis; Freestyle - 1 Emma Cushion, 2 Isla Stewart, 3 Maisei Minett; 8 year-olds: Butterfly - 1 Ruby Duncan, 2 Liliana Gurev-Markovachez, 3 Hannah Coull; Backstroke - 1 Hannah Coull, 2 Ruby Duncan, 3 Maddison Kennedy; Breaststroke - 1 Ruby Duncan, 2 Liliana Gurev-Markovachez, 3 Freya Gyselings; Freestyle - 1 Liliana Gurev-Markovachez, 2 Freya Gyselings, Ruby Dubcan; 9 years-olds: Butterfly - 1 Vanesa Cimermanova, 2 Tilda Clements, 3 Lucy Cushion; Backstroke - 1 Vanesa Cimermanova, 2 Tilda Clements, 3 Lucy Cushion; Breaststroke - 1 Vanase Cimermanova, 2 Tilda Clements, 3 Lucy Cushion; Freestyle - 1 Vanase Cimermanova, 2 Tilda Clements, 3 Lucy Cushion.

Boys: 7 & under: Backstroke - 1 Theo Smith; 8 year-olds: Butterfly - 1 Charlie Whitty, 2 Alex Pose-Markovachez, 3 Tanish Patel; Breaststroke - 1 Charlie Whitty, 2 Tanish Patel, 3 Marko Deksnis; Freestyle - 1 Charlie Whitty, 2 Alex Pose-Villafranca, 3 Zack Sellick-Taylor; 9 year-olds: Butterfly - 1 Salah Tajer, 2 Siddharth Lingeria, 3 Joshua Coles; Backstroke - 1 Salah Tajer, 2 Eden Hewitt, 3 Siddharth Lingeria; Breaststroke - 1 Salah Tajer, 2 Eden Hewitt, 3 Sina Mani; Freestyle - 1 Salah Tajer, 2 Eden Hewitt, 3 Bernie Dobbing.