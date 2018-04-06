SWIMMING: Deepings win five medals at high-quality Easter meet

Deepings Swimming Club took a small team of elite swimmers to the Level 1 meet in Norwich last weekend and came away with five medals after some outstanding individual performances.

The squad of eight won one silver and four bronze medals at the event held at the Sportspark Leisure Centre. The swimmers also made 13 finals and achieved 15 personal bests against strong competition.

Bailie Harrison.

Bailie Harrison took two medals in her three events, winning silver in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Also winning bronze medals were Holly Leggott in the 50m freestyle, Jessie Spooner in the 800m freestyle and Louis Metselaar in the 100m breaststroke.

Five swimmers made finals in the 50m and 100m events: Holly Leggott (50m and 100m freestyle, and 100m backstroke), Bethany Eagle-Brown (50m and 100m freestyle), Kallum Penman (100m butterfly), Bailie Harrison (50m and 100m butterfly, and 100m backstroke) and Louis Metselaar (50m and 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly).

Completing the Deepings team were Lorna McGill, who continued her excellent breaststroke form by swimming long-course personal bests in the 50m and 200m events, and Jake Jungmann, who swam PBs in the 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “Although we took a small team to this meet, our swimmers had some excellent performances against very strong competition from big city clubs, not just winning medals but achieving new personal bests. I’m delighted with the progress of our top swimmers as we build towards the East Midland Championships later this month.”