Spinley stars in her final competition for Deepings

Deepings Swimming Club took a strong national and Midlands squad to the recent Derventio Excel meet in Sheffield, while a mix of senior and junior squad members competed closer to home, at the Fenland Open Meet in Whittlesey.

Both squads put in excellent performances, achieving multiple personal bests and county qualifying times, and combining for 23 medals.

Isabel Spinley.

At the Ponds Forge long course pool in Sheffield, the team won three gold medals and one bronze in a high quality competition.

Isabel Spinley, representing Deepings Swimming Club in her final meet before she leaves to join Stockport Metro, topped the podium in her two favoured events, the 100m and 200m butterfly.

The Lincolnshire record holder in both, who joined Deepings in 2010 as a shy nine-year-old, will now move to the north-west to chase her dreams of making the Olympic Games.

Leading the way for the boys was Alex Sadler, who won gold in the 200m butterfly and bronze in the 200m freestyle, setting new personal bests in both.

He narrowly missed out in the 50m freestyle, finishing fourth, and was fifth in the 50m backstroke.

In total, the team swam 12 county qualifying times and achieved 16 long course personal bests at the Derventio Excel meet.

Among the stand-out performances from swimmers achieving county times were Jessie Spooner in the 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke, Louis Metselaar in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle, Tom Neal in the 50m and 100m backstroke, and sisters Anita and Tiffany Wong, who secured the county mark in the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly respectively.

n At the Fenland Open Meet, Deepings Swimming Club came away with four age-group gold medals, five silvers and 10 bronzes after a highly successful weekend of competition.

Zack Treharne continued his outstanding recent form by winning three golds, in the 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 100m individual medley (IM) – all with new personal bests and county qualifying times.

Topping the podium in his age group was Ben Briggs, in the 100m freestyle.

Ben collected a full house of medals, with silver in the 100m individual medley and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Also medalling for the boys were Bailey Jackson-Chilvers (silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m IM), Christian Rollinson (silver in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke) and Alex Sadler, fresh from his success in the Derventio Meet, who joined the squad in Whittlesey to scoop silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Christian also swam the county qualifying time in the 100m butterfly and achieved personal bests in four of his five events.

Not to be outdone, the girls’ team brought back one age-group silver medal and five age-group bronzes.

Holly Griffin achieved the county qualifying time in the 50m butterfly, winning silver, while third place finishes went to Lilly Tappern in the 50m butterfly, Lucia Karic in the 50m backstroke and 100m IM, Amy Tappern in the 100m IM and Rosemary Harvey in the 100m butterfly.

Meanwhile, Hannah Taylor swam the county qualifying time in the 100m butterfly, finishing just out of the medals in fourth place.