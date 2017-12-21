Spinley breaks club and county records in the National Championship A final

Deepings Swimming Club’s national squad reached four finals at the 2017 England Winter Nationals while other members of the team collected 17 medals at the Northampton Winter Festival meet over a weekend of high quality racing.

Tom Adams, Louis Metselaar, Isabel Spinley and Alex Wray competed in nine events at the Winter Nationals at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Spinley (17) set a new club and county age group record of 2.13.78 in qualifying for the 200m butterfly final and she finished seventh in a top-class race which included Olympic swimmers Hannah Miley and Aimee Wilmott.

Spinley also made the final of the 100m butterfly, coming ninth, and competed in the heats of the 50m butterfly.

Her outstanding achievements were matched by Deepings’ Alex Wray, now racing under the Loughborough University cap, who reached the final in his two events, the 50m and 100m freestyle. The 19-year-old finished seventh in both finals, just outside his personal best.

Also representing Deepings at the event were Louis Metselaar in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and Tom Adams in the 100m and 200m butterfly. Both boys swam strongly, but just failed to make the finals.

Meanwhile, 17 members of the club were racing in Rugby at the Northampton Winter Festival and they won five gold, three silver and nine bronze medals.

Leading the way were 15-year-old Chloe Jones and Lexy Cooper, and 14-year-old Holly Leggott. The three girls bagged 13 medals between them.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “I’m delighted that we had another strong performance at the national championships and at the Northampton meet there were some outstanding swims against strong competition from much bigger swimming clubs.

“Deepings has a bright future with lots of exciting talent coming through.”

Medal winners at Northampton were:

50m freestyle: 15yrs girls: Holly Leggott (gold); Lexy Cooper (bronze).

200m freestyle: 15yrs girls: Chloe Jones (bronze).

400m freestyle: 15yrs girls: Chloe Jones (gold); Holly Leggott (bronze).

50m breaststroke: 15yrs girls: Lexy Cooper (bronze).

200m breaststroke: 15yrs girls: Lexy Cooper (bronze).

50m butterfly: 15yrs girls: Holly Leggott (bronze). 13yrs boys: Zack Treharne (bronze).

100m butterfly: 15yrs girls: Holly Leggott (gold)

200m butterfly: 15yrs girls: Jessie Spooner (silver).

50m backstroke: 15yrs girls: Chloe Jones (gold); Holly Leggott (silver).

100m backstroke: 15yrs girls: Holly Leggott (bronze).

200m backstroke: 15yrs girls: Chloe Jones (gold); Holly Leggott (silver); Jessie Spooner (bronze).