Seven club records and 103 medals for Deepings Swimming Club

Seven club records fell as Deepings Swimming Club dominated the Boston Open Meet at Grantham with a bounty of 103 medals.

Success came in all age groups and all strokes as the team topped the podium 37 times, took 29 silvers and added 37 bronze medals.

Alex Sadler, Tiffany Wong and Bethany Eagle-Brown set new club records with some scintillating performances.

Sadler’s three records came in the 50m butterfly, 100m and 200m backstroke, winning gold in each of the races. The 11-year-old added further golds in the 50m and 200m freestyle and 200m butterfly, taking his tally to six, as well as winning silver in the 400m freestyle.

Twelve-year-old Wong bagged a brace of club records as part of her seven medals. In the 50m backstroke, she rewrote the Deepings history book by breaking a record that had stood for 17 years, winning silver in the process.

Wong went on to lower the club record in the 100m individual medley with gold, and then added further golds in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke, plus bronze in the 100m butterfly. In the 50m freestyle, she dipped below the magic 30-second mark for the first time, winning in a time of 29.27.

Fifteen-year-old Eagle-Brown already holds the club records for the 100 individual medley and 100m freestyle in the 14-year-old age category and she has now taken the 15 age group too after a couple of gold-medal performances, including her first sub 59-second 100m freestyle. She also won the 100m butterfly, added silver in th 50m butterfly and bronze in the 200 individual medley and 50m freestyle.

Emma Dennis dominated the longer distances in the 10-year-old age group, winning the 200 individual medley, 200m backstroke, 100m and 200m breaststroke, and the 400m freestyle. She also chalked up silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Holly Leggott doubled up in the backstroke, with gold in the 100m and 200m, while Lara Treharne collected a pair of golds in the 50m and 100m butterfly, and Lucia Karic won the 200 individual medley and 200m freestyle. Leggott also broke the one minute barrier in the 100m freestyle for the first time, coming home in 59.76 to take silver.

Capping a golden meet for the girls’ squad were Millie Bussey (50m butterfly), Grace Edwards (100m backstroke) and Lorna McGill (200m breaststroke).

Jake Jungmann was in impressive form for the boys, winning gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke and the 100 individual medley.

Zack Treharne and Joseph Lund claimed two golds apiece while Harry Cardell won one gold medal.

MEDAL WINNERS

Gold:

Lucia Karic (200IM and 200m free), Emma Dennis (200IM, 100m/200m breast, 400m free, 200m back), Millie Bussey (50m fly), Grace Edwards (100m back), Lara Treharne (50m/100m fly), Tiffany Wong (50m fly, 50m/100m free, 50m breast, 100IM), Lorna McGill (200m breast), Bethany Eagle-Brown (100IM, 100m fly, 100m free), Holly Leggott (100m/200m back), Alex Sadler (50m/200m fly, 50m/200m free, 100m/200m back), Joseph Lund (50m fly, 200m back), Harry Cardell (200n fly), Jake Jungmann (50m/100m back, 100IM), Zack Treharne (100IM, 100m fly).

Silver:

Holly Roffe (50m fly), Millie Bussey (50m free, 100IM), Emma Dennis (50m free), Holly Griffin (200m fly), Molly Briers (200m fly), Bethany Eagle-Brown (50m fly), Holly Leggott (50m/100m free, 200m back), Lexi Cooper (50m/100m breast), Emma Wilde (50m breast), Tiffany Wong (50m back), Alex Sadler (400m free), Zack Treharne (200m IM, 50m breast, 50m back), Ed Trofimovas (50m breast), Oscar Towsin (50m back), Harry Cardell (100IM, 200m free), Christian Rollinson (50m fly), Joseph Lund (50m breast, 50m back), Owen Sadler (200m back), Jake Jungmann (50m breast).

Bronze:

Maya Sangiorgio (50m fly, 50m/100m free), Emma Dennis (200m back), Lilly Tappern (50m/100m free), Lara Treharne (100IM, 200m back), Jessica O’Herlihy (50m fly), Molly Briers (200IM, 50m/200m back, 400m free), Tiffany Wong (100m fly), Emma Wilde (50m fly, 100m/200, breast, 100IM), Lorna McGill (50m breast), Bethany Eagle-Brown (200IM), Holly Leggott (400m free), Lexi Cooper (200m free), Jessie Spooner (200m fly, 50m free), Jacob Briers (200IM), Harry Newman (200IM, 200m fly), Ed Trofimovas (100IM), Oscar Townsin (50m/200m free, 100m back), Harry Cardell (100m back), Joseph Lund (200IM, Zack Treharne (50m free), Jake Jungmann (50m/100m fly, 50m free).