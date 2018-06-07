Scholes in big sea race win for GB in Majorca

Have your say

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) star Jamie Scholes earned the biggest win of his career in Majorca last week when claiming victory in a massive international race wearing Team GB colours.

The 18 year-old Jack Hunt School pupil triumphed in the Colonia Classic 10k open water sea race which was held on the famous Es Trenc Beach as part of the week-long Best Fest Open Water Swim Festival.

A total of 74 swimmers finished the race - the longest of eight included in the festival - and Scholes won it comfortably.

The English Open Water champion finished in 1.55.34 with second-placed Nathan Beaudin-Bolduc from Canada clocking 1.57.05.

Third was Scotland’s Marshall Illingworth in 1.58.01.

COPS press officer Sarah McGhie said: “This is an awesome achievement. We are all so very proud of Jamie.”

Scholes was invited to compete as part of his Team GB elite pathway.

The win came a fortnight after Scholes won the 1500m East Region title at Basildon.