Sadler stars for Deepings with five gold medals

Deepings Swimming Club won 27 medals, including eight golds, over an exceptional first weekend of competition at the Lincolnshire County Championships in Grantham.

Ten year-old Alex Sadler continued his outstanding form in 2018 by winning five golds in his age group - in the 200m and 400m freestyle, 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Isabel Spinley (17) won two golds - in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley - and Bethany Eagle-Brown (14) also topped the podium. She won the 100m butterfly in a new club record time.

The second weekend of competition is in Louth on February 3 and 4.

The Deepings swimmers also won 12 silvers and seven bronze medals, putting the club on track for one of its most successful ever county championships. They also achieved an impressive 61 personal bests.

Silver medallists were: Tom Neal (100m individual medley), Harry Cardell (100m butterfly and 400m freestyle), Bailie Harrison (100m butterfly, 100m and 400m individual medley, 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke); Isabel Spinley (200m freestyle and 50m backstroke); Oliver Harrison (200m breaststroke); and Joseph Lund (400m individual medley).

Bronze medallists were: Tom Neal (50m backstroke); Harry Cardell (200m freestyle); Jake Jungmann (50m backstroke); Chloe Jones (200m freestyle); Joseph Lund (200m breaststroke); Holly Leggott (50m backstroke) and Bethany Eagle-Brown (400m freestyle).

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “We enjoyed a great weekend of racing with some excellent performances.

“I was delighted that we won medals across the age groups, which shows the strength in depth we have at the club.

“Everyone swam well and we will go into the next weekend of county competition in a very confident mood.”