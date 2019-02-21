More medals for Deepings swimmers

Deepings Swimming Club won a brace of bronze medals over the final weekend of the Lincolnshire County Championships which involved the long distance freestyle events in Grantham.

A team of five girls represented the club in the 800m freestyle and all swam strongly to be in the mix for medals.

After a gruelling 32 lengths in the 16/Over yrs age group, Bethany Eagle-Brown edged out team-mate Holly Leggott by just two seconds to collect bronze. She also swam a new personal best, knocking more than two seconds off her previous low to post 9:38.22.

Eagle-Brown’s achievement was almost matched by Lilly Tappern in the 12yrs age group. Despite a fast finish, where she was closing on the rest of the field, Lilly came fourth, just three seconds off bronze, but with a massive 32-second personal best, at 11:01.96.

Emma Wilde and Hannah Matthews also swam strongly in the 16/Over event to finish sixth and eighth respectively.

Joe Lund was the sole Deepings representative in the Boys 1500m freestyle and was in inspired form. He took an incredible one minute 14 seconds off his personal best to come home in 18:09.78 to win bronze in the 15yrs age group.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman was delighted with the performances, which capped an excellent 2019 County Championships for the club.

“All our swimmers swam their hearts out and should feel very proud of how they represented themselves and the club,” she said. “Over the four weekends of county competition, I’ve seen some excellent progress, proving that all the hard work done in training is really paying off.”