Monaghan hits a great winner for COPS in the ‘FA Cup Final’

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) competed against the best in Britain at the weekend when taking part in the ‘FA Cup final of swimming’.

They were one of 10 teams to qualify for the prestigious National Arena League final - they did so as East Midlands champions - and took on the top swimming clubs in Britain at the big meeting in Cardiff.

Amelia Monaghan.

And, although they were the smallest club taking part - they have a membership of less than 200 swimmers whereas several other clubs choose from over 2,000 swimmers - they acquitted themselves well with several swimmers making the podium.

And one of them - Amelia Monaghan - even managed to claim a coveted gold medal.

Monaghan, the 2017 PT Sports Awards Junior Sportswoman of the Year winner, touched first in the girls Under 16 200m breaststroke.

She was also a member of the girls Under 16 4x50m freestyle and 4x50m medley relay teams that won two silver medals. The other three swimmers were Eve Wright, Kenzie Whyatt and Mia Leech.

Individual silvers went to Mollie Allen, Leech, Myles Robinson-Young and Whyatt.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “The NASL is the biggest of gala competitions you can find anywhere in Europe. I think some of our younger swimmers started out a little starstruck and in awe of the competition.

“But after a slow nervy start, we sprung into life.

“The second half of our competition was much better than the first half once the nerves had settled.

“In fact we were fifth in the second half but unfortunately the nervy start cost us a finishing position in the top six.

“Our 16yrs and under girls were magnificent all the way through the meet and it’s 100 per cent homegrown talent in that team.

“They performed the best average results of the whole team and made themselves number one ranked in their age group.

“So there’s plenty of potential. We just have to ensure we come here kicking the door down in future.”

COPS eventually finished ninth out of the 10 teams.

COPS top 3 finishers:

Girls 16/u freestyle relay (2nd) - Amelia Monaghan, Eve Wright, Kenzie Whyatt, Mia Leech.

Girls 16/u 100m fly (2nd) - Mia Leech.

LadiesOpen 100m backstroke (2nd) - Mollie Allen.

11-12years Girls 50m breast (3rd) - Ruby Blakely.

Girls 16/u free 100m (2nd) - Kenzie Whyatt.

Boys 16/u free 200m (2nd) - Myles Robinson - Young.

Girls 16/u 200m breast (1st) - Amelia Monaghan.

Ladies Open 100m free (3rd) - Mollie Allen.

Girls 16/u medley relay (2nd) - Amelia Monaghan, Eve Wright, Kenzie Whyatt, Mia Leech.

COPS top 5 finishers

Girls 16/u 200IM (5th) - Amelia Monaghan.

Girls 14/u medley relay (4th) - Ella McGhie, Olivia Lee, Brenna Howell , Harriet Salisbury.

Boys 16/u free relay (5th ) - Myles Robinson Young Henry Pearce Herbie Kinder Matthew Rothwell.

Boys 16/u 100m back (5th) - Herbie Kinder.

Boys 14/u 100 fly (5th) - Connor Walker.

Boys 11-12yrs 50m breast (4th) - Josh Martin .

Ladies Open 100m breast (4th) - Becky Burton.

Girls11-12yrs 50m free (4th) - Ruby Blakely.

Girls 14/u free relay (4th) - Ella McGhie, Olivia Lee, Brenna Howell , Harriet Salisbury.

Final club positions:

1 Plymouth Leander 427pts; 2 Guildford 344pts; 3 Millfield 318pts; 4 Wycombe 267pts; 5 Hatfield 265pts; 6 Oxford 258pts; 7 Ipswich 256pts; 8 Stockport 249pts; 9 COPS 229pts; 10 Derby 137pts.