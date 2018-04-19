Golden girl Spinley strikes once again

Deepings Swimming Club enjoyed a successful first weekend of racing at the East Midlands Regional Championships with the team making 18 finals, winning two medals and breaking one club record.

Standout performances came from Isabel Spinley and Bethany Eagle-Brown. Seventeen-year-old Spinley brought home gold in the 100m butterfly and silver in the 200m butterfly, while Eagle-Brown (15) produced a club record in the final of the 100m freestyle, finishing just outside the medals in fifth.

The squad of 16 swimmers also achieved 24 long-course personal bests at the championships, which were held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield over the weekend. The second weekend of racing takes place on May 7, shortly after the age-group championships for younger swimmers on April 28-29.

Ten swimmers qualified for finals in their events:

Holly Leggott in the 100m and 200m backstroke

Jessie Spooner in the 200m butterfly

Harry Cardell in the 200m butterfly

Bailie Harrison in the 100m butterfly

Isabel Spinley in the 100m backstroke, 200m IM, 100m & 200m butterfly

Bethany Eagle-Brown in the 200m IM and 100m freestyle

Tom Adams in the 100m and 200m butterfly, and 200m IM

Lorna McGill in the 200m breaststroke

Louis Metselaar in the 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke

Kallum Penman in the 200m butterfly

Also representing Deepings Swimming Club at the championships were: Emma Wilde, Lexy Cooper, Jake Jungmann, Thomas Neal, Joseph Lund and Kelda McKnight.

Head coach Lynn Chapman said: “We took a strong squad to the first weekend of East Midlands competition and the team produced some outstanding performances.

“I was particularly proud of Lorna McGill and Emma Wilde who were competing in their first regionals. Both came away with excellent personal bests.

“Once again, Isabel showed why she is one of the country’s most promising young swimmers with her two medals, while many of our other swimmers have a chance to join her on the biggest stage at the British nationals later this year if they continue their strong progress.”

Isabel was competing at the championships fresh from her latest selection for Great Britain at the international open meet in Marseille on April 6-8.

The Deepings ace competed in four races. She finished third in the 200m butterfly A final, second in the 50m butterfly B final and was eighth overall in the 400IM. Isabel also made the A final for the 100m butterfly as the sixth fastest qualifier.

Chapman said: “It’s the second time Isabel has been selected for Great Britain and she did both the club and herself proud with her performances.”