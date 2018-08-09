Golden girl Mia shines bright for COPS at Summer Nationals

It’s been anther wonderful week for City of Peterborough Swimming Club.

Once again they’ve been competing on a national stage and once again they’ve won their fair share of medals.

At the British Championships in Sheffield a fortnight ago they claimed 10 medals. Last week at the Swim England National Summer Championships, also in Sheffield, they returned with eight medals.

Amelia Monaghan was the golden girl at the ‘Brits’ with two wins. At the Nationals it was Mia Leech achieving the same.

She sped to victory in the 16 Yrs 200m freestyle in 2:05.56 to win by a second from Charlotte Hall of Derventio (2:06.58) and then in the 800m she won by a convincing five-second margin. Here she finished in 9:06.42 with runner-up Katie Thompson from Amersham clocking 9:11.96.

There was also a medal double for Harry Whiteman. He claimed two silver medals after finishing second in the 18 Yrs 1500m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

Ella McGhie and Herbie Kinder were also silver medallists and bronze medals were won by Sophie Griffin and Kenzie Whyatt.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “This was a fantastic National Championships for us.

“Not only did it see some of our more established national swimmers perform, such as Harry Whiteman and particularly Mia Leech, who had an outstanding week again, but we also had some of our 14 year- olds join in and break in to national finals and onto podiums, notably Ella McGhie and Sophie Griffin, which bids incredibly well for the future.

“Again, in a similar theme to the British Championships we had a larger number of individual appearances in finals and on podiums than in previous years and I’m pleased the quality is there in numbers again this year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our swimmers right now.

“The future is looking very positive for us at COPS.

“The majority of the English National squad swam outstanding personal bests which will see them individually rocket up the national rankings.

“We rest now and start our new season training at the end of August with a clear ambition to return next year to the British Championships and English Nationals and surpass what we achieved this year.

“2017/2018 really has been an outstanding season for the club.”

COPS medallists:

GOLD

Womens 16 Yrs 200m Freestyle: Mia Leech.

Womens 16 Yrs 800m Freestyle: Mia Leech.

SILVER

Mens 18 Yrs/Over 400m IM: Harry Whiteman.

Mens 18 Yrs 1500m freestyle: Harry Whiteman.

Womens 14 Yrs 200m Backstroke: Ella McGhie.

Mens 16 Yrs 400m Freestyle: Herbie Kinder.

BRONZE

Womens 14 Yrs 50m Backstroke: Sophie Griffin.

Womens 16 Yrs 100m Freestyle: Kenzie Whyatt.

Other COPS finalists:

Womens 16 Yrs 50m Butterfly: 4th Mia Leech.

Mens 16 Yrs 800m Freestyle: 4th Matthew Rothwell.

Mens 16 Yrs 200m Butterfly: 4th Henry Pearce.

Mens 18 Yrs/Over 50m Breaststroke: 5th Thomas Wiggins.

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 200m IM: 6th Poppy Richardson.

Womens 14 Yrs 800m Freestyle: 7th Harriet Salisbury.

Mens 16 Yrs 50m Butterfly: 7th Herbie Kinder.

Womens 14 Yrs 200m Freestyle: 8th Harriet Salisbury.

Womens 14 Yrs 400m IM: 8th Harriet Salisbury.

Mens 16 Yrs 200m Freestyle: 9th Henry Pearce.

Mens 18 Yrs/Over 50m Backstroke: 9th Matthew Gray.

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 50m Butterfly: 9th Poppy Richardson.

Womens 14 Yrs 200m IM: 9th Ella McGhie.

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 100m Backstroke: 10th Emma Leslie.

Mens 18 Yrs/Over 100m Backstroke: 10th Matthew Gray.

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 200m Backstroke: 10th Emma Leslie.