England international call-ups for talented COPS twosome

High-flying City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) are celebrating more international recognition.

Last year two girls from the city club - Amelia Monaghan and Rachel Wellings - were called into the GB team for the European Junior Championships in Israel. This time it’s the turn of the boys.

Jamie Scholes.

Myles Robinson-Young (16) and Jamie Scholes (18) are both looking forward to appearing on the international stage for England.

Myles Robinson-Young, a British champion last year and a runner-up in the Junior Sportsman of the Year category at the 2017 Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards, is flying out to France today (April 5) to swim at the Marseille International Meet.

He is one of 40 swimmers to be selected to take part in this international meet as part of the SwimEngland talent programme.

The programme will see him gain valuable race exposure in an international arena and monitor how he performs competitively under big stage pressure.

All-rounder Robinson-Young is competing in five events - the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, the 50 backstroke and the 50m butterfly.

Scholes, who swam in the same Marseille International Meet last year, has this year been selected to swim at the BEST Fest Open Water Swimming Festival in Majorca from May 26 to June 2.

Scholes was a national open water champion in 2017.

The festival in Spain will be the conclusive part of his SwimEngland talent programme and give him a great opportunity to compete in an international field of swimmers.

The opposition will include swimmers from Italy, Germany and Canada.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “Everyone at COPS is proud of the lads’ achievements. They have worked very hard for this and richly deserve it.

“Both Jamie and Myles selections are part of making Stage Three of the SwimEngland talent programme. This means they have been selected for the top tier of their respective age group development programme in our home nation.

“The next stage for them both from here is a full Team GB call-up. So we all wish them both the best of luck.”