Deepings swimmers win 26 medals at county championships

Deepings Swimming Club came away from the first weekend of the Lincolnshire County Championships with a haul of 26 medals including three golds and two club records.

In total, 50 Deepings swimmers qualified for this year’s championships, which take place over four weekends in January and February at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Tom Neal.

Both club records fell in the 100 individual medley (IM) events. Bethany Eagle-Brown took one-and-a-half seconds off the previous club best to hit 1.07 as she swam her way to gold in the 16yrs/over age group, while Tom Adams lowered the mark by a second, winning silver in a time of 1.01.89, also in the 16yrs/over.

Eagle-Brown added a brace of silvers to her medal tally, in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle, while Adams won gold in the 100m butterfly.

Eleven year-old Alex Sadler went a perfect five for five over the weekend, medalling in all his events with three silvers (50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle) and two bronzes (100IM and 200m freestyle).

Jessica O’Herlihy achieved huge personal bests in all her events, including Midlands Qualifying Times in four - the 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle.

In the 400m freestyle, she won bronze in the 13 years age group after taking more than 22 seconds off her previous mark to go under five minutes in a time of 4.57.22. She collected her second bronze in the 100m butterfly with a four-second personal best at 1.13.66.

The Deepings team won medals across the age ranges and in all strokes.

The youngest were 10 year-olds Emma Dennis and Lucia Karic. Dennis took silver in the 200m breaststroke and 200m freestyle, while Karic claimed silver in the 50m backstroke.

In the 12 years age category, Lara Treharne won silver and Lilly Tappern bronze in the 100m butterfly. Tappern also achieved her first ever Midlands Qualifying Time.

It was a similar story for the boys. In the 15 years category, Zack Treharne collected four medals, silver in the 100IM and 400IM and bronze in the 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly, while Joe Lund bagged two medals - silver in the 200m breaststroke and bronze in the 400IM.

Tom Neal and Louis Metselaar wrapped up an exceptional medal-winning weekend of county competition. Neal finished first in the 16/O 50m backstroke and added silver in the 100m butterfly, while Metselaar won bronze in the 100IM.

DEEPINGS RESULTS

GIRLS

50m backstroke – 10/11yrs: Lucia Karic, silver.

100IM – 16/O: Bethany Eagle-Brown, gold.

100m butterfly – 12yrs: Lara Treharne, silver, and Lilly Tappern, bronze; 13yrs: Jessica O’Herlihy, bronze; 16/0: Bethany Eagle-Brown, silver.

200m breaststroke – 10/11yrs: Emma Dennis, silver.

200m freestyle – 10/11yrs: Emma Dennis, silver; 16/0: Bethany Eagle-Brown, silver.

400m freestyle – 13yrs: Jessica O’Herlihy, bronze.

BOYS

50m backstroke – 12yrs: Alex Sadler, silver; 15yrs: Zack Treharne, bronze; 16/O: Tom Neal, gold.

100m butterfly – 12yrs: Alex Sadler, silver; 15yrs: Zack Treharne, bronze; 16yrs/O: Tom Adams, gold, and Tom Neal, silver.

100IM - 12yrs: Alex Sadler, bronze; 15yrs: Zack Treharne, silver; 16/O: Tom Adams, silver, and Louis Metselaar, bronze.

200m freestyle – 12yrs: Alex Sadler, bronze.

200m breaststroke – 15yrs: Joe Lund, silver.

400m freestyle – 12yrs: Alex Sadler, silver.

400IM – 15yrs: Zack Treharne, silver, and Joe Lund, bronze.