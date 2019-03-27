Deepings swimmers win 18 golds and set two new club records

Deepings Swimming Club won 18 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze medals over a magnificent weekend of competition at the Corby Swimming Club Long Course Open Meet.

Two club records also fell, as 11-year-old Lilly Tappern continued her impressive form so far this year. Lilly smashed a five-year-old Deepings record in the 200m butterfly, taking almost four seconds off the previous mark to win gold in 2.45.97. She also sneaked under the 200IM record time, collecting silver in 2.48.09. Both were also East Midlands Qualifying Times.

Deepings’ girls were in dominant form in the individual medley across the age groups, with Lilly’s sister Amy Tappern bagging a brace of IM golds in the 16yrs/over 200m and 400m races.

Also in the 200IM, Emma Wilde won silver (one of three over the weekend, together with the 200m and 400m freestyle) and Hannah Matthews took bronze in the 16yrs/O age group. Molly Briers picked up bronze in the 13yrs category and Holly Roffe won gold and Emma Dennis bronze in the 10/11yrs race.

Holly, competing in her first long course 50-metre competition, had an outstanding weekend, achieving huge personal bests in all nine of her events. In addition to the 200IM gold, she won the 50m butterfly and took silver in the 50m freestyle.

Also in the 10/11yrs age group, Emma Dennis won gold in the 50m breaststroke, silver in the 200m breaststroke and a brace of bronze medals (50m freestyle and 200IM), while long-course debutant Grace Edwards took bronze in the 200m backstroke.

The senior members of the girls’ squad were in similarly fine form.

Deepings girls’ club captain Holly Leggott won a hat-trick of gold medals in the 16yrs/over age group (50m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke), while Bethany Eagle-Brown cleared up in the butterfly events, topping the podium in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, while also winning gold in the 100m freestyle.

Completing the girls’ medal haul was Lorna McGill, with bronze in the 16yrs/O 200m breaststroke.

The boys took their fair share of the spoils over the weekend. Ten-year-old Jacob Briers medalled in six of his eight events, winning gold in the 50m butterfly and 200IM, silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke, and bronze in the 50m breaststroke and 200m backstroke.

Alex Sadler won a pair of golds in the 12yrs age group, touching home first in the 200IM and 200m butterfly. He also claimed silver in the 200m and 400m freestyle, and bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Harry Cardell completed the gold-medal performances with a massive 11-second personal best in the 15yrs 400m freestyle, finishing in 4.40.03, thanks to an outstanding display of underwater skills on every turn. Harry also won silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 200IM.

In the senior 16yrs/O age group, Louis Metselaar and Jake Jungmann shared seven medals. Louis won silver in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 200IM, and bronze in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, while Jake won silver in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Owen Sadler won the boys final medal of the weekend, with bronze in the 15yrs 200m backstroke.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, was delighted with the team’s performance.

“As we move into the long course season, our swimmers are achieving some outstanding results thanks to their hard work and determination,” she said. “We have a couple more long course open meets as part of our preparations for the Midlands regional championships in April and May and, after the excellent racing at this Corby meet, I’m confident we will enjoy a successful competition for both age groupers and the youth squads.”

DEEPINGS’ MEDALLISTS IN FULL

GIRLS

50m butterfly

10/11yrs: Holly Roffe (gold)

12yrs: Lilly Tappern (silver)

16yrs/O: Bethany Eagle-Brown (gold)

50m freestyle

10/11yrs: Holly Roffe (silver), Emma Dennis (bronze)

16yrs/O: Holly Leggott (gold), Bethany Eagle-Brown (bronze)

50m breaststroke

10/11yrs: Emma Dennis (gold)

100m butterfly

15yrs/O: Bethany Eagle-Brown (gold)

100m backstroke

15yrs/O: Holly Leggott (gold), Bethany Eagle-Brown (silver)

100m freestyle

15yrs/O: Bethany Eagle-Brown (gold), Holly Leggott (bronze)

200m breaststroke

10/11yrs: Emma Dennis (silver)

12yrs: Lilly Tappern (silver)

16yrs/O: Lorna McGill (bronze)

200m backstroke

10/11yrs: Grace Edwards (bronze)

16yrs/O: Holly Leggott (gold), Hannah Matthews (bronze)

200m butterfly

12yrs: Lilly Tappern (gold)

16yrs/O: Bethany Eagle-Brown (gold)

200m freestyle

16yrs/O: Emma Wilde (silver)

200IM

10/11yrs: Holly Roffe (gold), Emma Dennis (bronze)

12yrs: Lilly Tappern (silver)

13yrs: Molly Briers (bronze)

16yrs/O: Amy Tappern (gold), Emma Wilde (silver), Hannah Matthews (bronze)

400m freestyle

16/O: Emma Wilde (silver), Hannah Matthews (bronze)

400IM

16yrs/O: Amy Tappern (gold)

BOYS

50m backstroke

16/O: Jake Jungmann (silver), Louis Metselaar (bronze)

50m breaststroke

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (bronze)

16yrs/O: Louis Metselaar (silver)

50m freestyle

16yrs/O: Louis Metselaar (bronze)

50m butterfly

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (gold)

100m breaststroke

15yrs/O: Louis Metselaar (silver)

100m backstroke

15yrs/O: Jake Jungmann (silver)

200IM

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (gold)

12yrs: Alex Sadler (gold)

15yrs: Harry Cardell (bronze)

16/O: Louis Metselaar (silver)

200m butterfly

12yrs: Alex Sadler (gold)

200m freestyle

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (silver)

12yrs: Alex Sadler (silver)

15yrs: Harry Cardell (silver)

200m breaststroke

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (silver)

200m backstroke

10/11yrs: Jacob Briers (bronze)

12yrs: Alex Sadler (bronze)

15yrs: Owen Sadler (bronze)

400m freestyle

12yrs: Alex Sadler (silver)

15yrs: Harry Cardell (gold)