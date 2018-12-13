Deepings duo break club records at the Scottish Championships

Tom Neal and Holly Leggott broke two Deepings Swimming Club records apiece when competing in the Scottish National Short Course Championships in Edinburgh at the weekend.

In the 200m backstroke, Neal lowered his lifetime best by seven seconds to break Alex Thurston’s 16-year-old Deepings Swimming Club record, setting a new mark of 2.07.94. He finished 21st out of 83 competitors. He then repeated the feat in the 100m backstroke, dipping under 59 seconds for the first time to set a new club record of 58.71. This time, he broke Thurston’s 15-year-old record, and finished 26th of 95.

During an outstanding weekend of competition, Neal went on to achieve new personal bests in the 100m individual medley, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly. In his seven races, he never finished outside the top 50.

Leggott rounded off 2018 in fine style by lowering two of her own 16yrs age group club records in the 50m and 100m backstroke, at 31.28 and 1.06.68 respectively. Leggott also set a new personal best in the 100m freestyle, dipping under the one-minute marker for the second time in as many weeks to register 59.46.

In her seven races, Leggott finished inside the top 50 twice, with her best performance coming in the 50m freestyle where she came 38th out of 100 competitors.

Also competing at the event for Deepings were Bethany Eagle-Brown and Lorna McGill.

Eagle-Brown swam in seven events with her highest finish coming in the 100m individual medley where she was 38th out of 79. She set a new personal best in the 50m backstroke.

McGill had an excellent swim in the 200m breaststroke, finishing in 2.55.31,just outside her PB.