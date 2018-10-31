Deepings’ amazing Masters win 14 golds at county championships

Deepings Swimming Club’s Masters squad returned from the recent Lincolnshire County Masters Championships with a golden haul of 14 medals.

Emma Lund was peerless in the 50/54yrs category winning all five of her events at the short course pool in Louth.

Lund dominated the sprint races with gold in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly, and also topped the podium in the 100m freestyle and 100IM.

Tony Baskeyfield (60-64yrs) and Rodney Marks (65-69yrs) both claimed a hat-trick of golds. They each took the 50m and 100m freestyle titles in their respective age groups, while Baskeyfield also won the 50m backstroke and Marks the 50m breaststroke. Baskeyfield added silver in the 100IM.

Bolstering the medal tally were Mark Chiva (45-49yrs) with gold in the 50m breaststroke and silver in the 50m freestyle and 100IM, and Holly Black (25-29yrs) who won the 100IM and claimed silver in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Chris Orchard (55-59yrs) completed the gold medal performances with the 50m breaststroke title. He also took silver in the 100m freestyle and completed the set with bronze in the 100IM.

Orchard went on to compete at the Swim England Nationals Masters Championships in Sheffield, swimming personal best times in four of his six races and finishing inside the top 20 four times. His highest finish was 13th in the 200m freestyle.

Adding to the final Masters County Championships medal tally of 14 gold, nine silver and five bronze were Kirsty Scott (40-44yrs) and Paul Smith-Shelton (50-54yrs).

Scott won a brace of bronzes, in the 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke, against strong competition, while Smith-Shelton took silver in the 50m freestyle and 100IM and bronze in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly to medal in all four of his races.