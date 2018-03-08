Deepings ace makes two British Championship finals

Isabel Spinley was in outstanding form at the 2018 British Swimming Championships, making two ‘B’ finals against the country’s top swimmers and smashing two Lincolnshire long course county records.

The 17-year-old represented Deepings Swimming Club in four events at the championships, which were held at the 50-metre Royal Commonwealth pool in Edinburgh over the weekend - the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley.

Her best performances came in the longer butterfly events.

In the 100m, she finished third in the ‘B’ Final in a new age-group Lincolnshire long course county record, while in the 200m fly ‘B’ final she went one better, touching in second place and setting yet another county record.

The butterfly specialist also swam well in the 50m heats against strong competition breaking the age-group county record, but narrowly missed out on the final. She also raced hard in the heats of a highly competitive 400m individual medley.

Spinley now holds the Lincolnshire county records for 100m and 200m butterfly at the 15, 16 and 17 year-old age groups and for 50m butterfly at 16 and 17 years old.

Deepings Swimming Club’s Bailie Harrison also qualified for the 50m butterfly at the British Championships but, unfortunately, the weather disruption caused by the ‘Beast from the East’ meant she was unable to travel to Edinburgh to compete.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “Once again, Isabel produced some of her best racing during the British Championships, proving that she deserves her place among the top swimmers in the county.

“She is a great role model for the other swimmers at our club. We’re all disappointed for Bailie, but I’m sure she’ll be back to compete at future championships.”