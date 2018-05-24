COPS stay the distance to finish with a flourish

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) finished the 2018 East Region Long Course Championships with a mighty splash at Basildon at the weekend.

The championships ended with the 800m freestyle for men and the 1500m freestyle for women and COPS cleaned up at the top end of the age group.

Gold and silver medallists Kenzie Whyatt (left) and Harriet Salisbury.

In the men’s 800m they completed a terrific 1-2-3 in the 16yrs race with Myles Robinson-Young touching first in 8.35.43 and clubmates Henry Pearce and Matthew Rothwell taking the silver and bronze medals in 8.39.13 and 9.00.51 respectively.

And they also struck gold in the 17yrs/over race as national open water champion Jamie Scholes scorched to victory in 8.25.41. And that was 10 seconds clear of his nearest rival.

The COPS girls also shone over 1500m with Kenzie Whyatt striking gold in the 16yrs age group with a time of 17.37.89 - almost half a minute ahead of the runner-up - and Harriet Salisbury claiming the silver medal in the 14yrs race in a time of 17.57.79.

The medal haul saw COPS finish the day top of the medal table.

Jamie Scholes.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “For us to finish top of the medal table for the long distance events shows the diversity of our competitive squad. We can produce podium finishes at regional level not only in the sprints, but in all events.

“I’m delighted with the 16yrs boys in particular. They all produced quality times and swims.

“And Kenzie and Harriet won gold and silver racing for the first tome in this event. Their pacing technique showed them to be superior athletes in this distance.

“And Jamie Scholes reasserted his dominance at distance by gaining gold with another strong swim.

“Overall it was a great meet for our youth and age group swimmers.”

Other COPS placings

Men’s 800m:

13yrs: 16th Joshua Smith 10.29.22.

14yrs: 7th Fabian Brudnicki 9.33.80; 10th George Whiteman 9.40.88; 15th James Rothwell 10.00.91.

Women’s 1500m:

13yrs: 6th Amy Paget 19.36.90.

Basildon Medals Table

Team G S B

Co Peterboro 3 2 1

Basildon Ph 2 1 2

Team Ipswich 1 3 -

Hatfield 1 1 1

St Felix Sch 1 - 1

Chelmsford 1 - 1

Bor of Brox 1 - -

Harpenden 1 - -

Colchester 1 - -

Co Norwich - 2 -

Co Cambridge - 1 1

West Norfolk - 1 -

Newmarket - 1 -

Team Luton - - 2

Flitwick - - 1

West Suffolk - - 1

Bo Southend - - 1