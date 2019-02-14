COPS enjoy another gold rush at the county championships

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) were once again the major force at the Cambridgeshire County Championships.

The championships were spread over three weekends in Cambridge and COPS finished with an impressive 319 medals - 118 of which were of the golden variety.

COPS swimmers Amelia Monaghan and Herbie Kinder receive the top club trophy.

No less than eight COPS swimmers finished as top boy or girl in their age groups. They were Safford Hewitt-White (eight gold medals), Fabian Brudnicki (nine golds), Jessica Shaw (seven golds), Harriet Salisbury (nine golds), Olivia Mahoney (nine golds), Megan Donovan (seven golds), Herbie Kinder (five golds) and Amelia Monaghan (five golds).

Head coach Ben Negus was naturally dlighted.

He said: “COPS have long dominated the county championships but each year this is never taken for granted. We still work extremely hard for the event.

“The whole club from development level to national level train hard to ensure we maximise our medal haul. It’s an extremely special championship for the club and a big training focus across all ages.

“Our younger A squad swimmers (14/15 years of age) were outstanding this year. Each of them entered every race they qualified for thus giving them an extremely heavy race schedule and they coped extremely well. I was delighted with their application.

“And I’m very pleased to see some of our younger age-group swimmers start to show their potential. The number of female 11/12yrs girls qualifying for regionals is up on last year, and they are showing signs of positive racing habits in the 50m and 100m events.

“I am extremely proud of our squad. They raced hard, fought for every medal and came together as one team.

“The skins events and relays in the last session were electrifying.

“Mia Leech won the girls skins for us with Poppy Richardson coming second and Herbie Kinder came second to Cambridge swimmer Matthew Titman in the men’s skins.

“Our relay teams - both A and B squads - showed enormous competitive instinct and that bodes well for regional and national competitions later on in the season.”

THE COPS GOLD RUSH

Gold medallists for COPS at the Cambridgshire County Championships

Individual

Orlando Dearing 6

Safford Hewitt-White 8

Fabian Brudnicki 9

Herbie Kinder 5

Olivia Mahoney 9

Charlotte Shaw 4

Jessica Shaw 7

Harriet Salisbury 9

Mackenzie Whyatt 3

Connor Walker 2

Matthew Newson 4

Harry Whiteman 2

Isabelle Cameron 2

Olivia Lee 3

Beth Dennis

Amelia Monaghan 5

Matthew Gray 2

Megan Donovan 7

Poppy Richardson

George Whiteman 3

Myles Robinson-Young

Joshua Martin 2

Olivia Minett

Sophie Grffin

Eve Wright 5

Henry Pearce

Vanesa Cimermanova

Ella McGhie 3

Reece Simpson 3

James Rothwell

Hannah Willis

Relays

Womens 11 /Under 200m Medley

Mens 13 Yrs/Under 200m Free

Womens 14/16 Yrs 200m Medley

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 200m Free

Womens 11 Yrs/Under 200m Free

Mens 13 Yrs/Under 200m Medley

Womens 14/16 Yrs 200m Free

Womens 17 Yrs/Over 200m Medley