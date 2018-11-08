Awesome foursome for Burton as COPS show plenty of Eastern promise

Have your say

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) finished top of the medals table at the big East Reional Winter Championships in Luton at the weekend.

And that is a superb achievement given that they edged the huge Hatfield club into second place.

Rebecca Burton and Amelia Monaghan were first and second in the 100m breaststroke.

Many of the COPS squad achieved qualifying times for the National Winter Championships which sets them up to race at the highest level next month.

Stars of the show for COPS were Rebecca Burton, Mia Leech and Amelia Monaghan. COPS won 14 gold medals altogether and this talented trio collected nine individual wins between them and featured in three successful relay teams.

Burton won an awesome foursome of races, Leech completed a hat-trick of wins and Monaghan a golden double.

Monaghan and Leech also won silver and bronze medals while McKenzie Whyatt also did well to return with medals of every colour.

McKenzie Whyatt and Mia Leech on the podium.

Proud COPS chairman Richard Leech said: “I’ve just witnessed an incredible display from our swimmers.

“To top the medal table again, taking the glory from Hatfield, is an amazing result.

“Huge congratulations should go to the younger swimmers who had qualified and who made finals. They did brilliantly.

“And bigger congratulations should go to those that won, got their Winter National qualifying times and kept the medal table rolling.

“I am a vey proud chairman. We are the number one competitive club in the Eastern Region. Now it’s on to the Nationals to prove ourselves further across the whole of Great Britain.”

COPS medal winners were:

Gold - Rebecca Burton (4), Mia Leech (3), Amelia Monaghan (2), McKenzie Whyatt, Herbie Kinder, Women’s 400m medley relay, Women’s 800m free relay, Women’s 400m free relay.

Silver - Amelia Monaghan (2), McKenzie Whyatt, Matthew Gray, Harry Whiteman, Mia Leech, Men’s 800m free relay, Men’s 400m medley relay.

Bronze - Jamie Scholes (2), Myles Robinson-Young, Amelia Monaghan, Mia Leech, McKenzie Whyatt, Poppy Richardson.

MEDALS TABLE

G S B

City Of Peterborough 14 8 7

Hatfield 13 4 6

Putteridge 5 0 1

Ipswich 2 5 3

West Norfolk 2 4 3

B. Stortford 2 0 0

Norwich 1 4 2

Colchester 1 3 1

Cambridge 0 3 1

Chelmsford 0 3 1

St Felix Sch 0 1 1

Potters Bar 0 1 1

Newmarket 0 1 1

St Ives 0 1 0

Luton 0 1 0

Basildon 0 0 3

St Albans 0 0 1

West Suffolk 0 0 1

March 0 0 1

Watford 0 0 1