Summers adds to Peterborough Panthers’ lengthy injury list

Peterborough Panthers suffered yet another injury blow at the weekend.

Reserve racer Aaron Summers’ season was brought to a premature end when he sustained a broken foot in a Saturday (August 24) spill.

Summers came to grief in the opening heat of his SGB Championship club Berwick’s victory against Birmingham with hospital checks the following day revealing the full extent of his injuries.

The Australian rider has been a solid performer for Panthers after being snapped up following the walk-out of Craig Cook on the eve of the campaign.

Summers was one of only two regular Peterborough men – stand-in skipper Scott Nicholls the other – when they suffered a ninth consecutive SGB Premiership defeat last Thursday, going down 54-36 at Ipswich.

The club tracked a heavily depleted team with captain Hans Andersen, number one Rohan Tungate, British champion Charles Wright and Ty Proctor all out with injuries and recent signing Jason Garrity allegedly breaking down on route.

Wright made a remarkably quick recovery from an aggravated shoulder problem to score a maximum for Redcar in the SGB Championship the following night and then managed paid 10 for them again on Saturday.

Proctor also returned to action on Saturday in the second tier for Leicester while Garrity’s transport situation improved quickly as he made it to Edinburgh on Friday night, Berwick on Saturday and Newcastle last night to represent Birmingham in the SGB Championship.

Panthers’ next fixture is at Swindon this Thursday (August 29) when they complete a run of seven consecutive away outings. They return to racing at the East of England Arena on Thursday September 5 when they host Belle Vue in the first of three matches featuring sides currently in the scramble to clinch play-off places.

Panthers are now 14 points adrift at the foot of the standing