Have your say

Here are 60 questions about the sporting year just ending. See how much you can remember. The answers are below the questions.

Sports Quiz of the Year 2018 - Questions

Billy Morgan - see question 10.

January

1) Who beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the semi-finals of the 2018 Australian Open?

2) Which club did Premier League Stoke lose to in their FA Cup third-round tie, prompting the sacking of manager Mark Hughes?

3) What was the final result of the 2018 Ashes series following the fifth Test in Sydney?

Sir Roger Bannister - see question 15.

4) Name the former electrician who denied retiring Phil Taylor a 17th world darts championship title with a stunning 7-2 victory at Alexandra Palace.

5) Who was appointed as the new head coach of the England Women’s football team?

February

6) Name the winners of the 2018 Super Bowl.

Eric Bristow - see question 17.

7) Whose drop goal helped Ireland win their NatWest 6 Nations opener 15-13 against France in Paris?

8) Premier League leaders Manchester City were knocked out of the FA Cup by which former winners?

9) Who successfully defended her skeleton title at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

10) At which event did Great Britain snowboarder Billy Morgan win a bronze medal in Pyeongchang?

Harry Kane - see question 32.

March

11) Which country won the 2018 NatWest 6 Nations title?

12) Which three Australian cricketers were sent home and eventually handed lengthy bans for their part in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town?

13) Name the winner of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

14) Who won pentathlon gold for Great Britain at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham?

15) Sir Roger Bannister, who died aged 88, was the first man to complete what athletics record?

Serena Williams - see question 44.

April

16) How many shots did defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia take to play the 15th hole on his opening round at Augusta - 10, 13 or 15?

17) Eric Bristow, who died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack, had won how many world darts championship titles during the 1980s - four, five or six?

18) Where were the 2018 Commonwealth Games held?

19) Name the winner of the Grand National at Aintree.

20) When did long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who announced he would step down at the end of the season, first take charge at the north London club?

May

21) Which former England football captain was named as the new Rangers manager?

22) Name the winners rugby union’s European Challenge Cup, secured with victory over Gloucester in Bilbao.

23) Who scored twice as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final?

24) Who won the 2018 snooker World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield?

25) Name the winners of the 2018 Women’s Champions League.

June

26) The Golden State Warriors beat which team as they clinched a third NBA championship in four seasons with a 4-0 series victory?

27) Who won the 2018 French Open tennis women’s singles title?

28) Which British golfer finished as runner-up to Brooks Koepka in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills?

29) Defending champions Germany were beaten 1-0 by which nation in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

30) Who won cricket’s Royal London One-Day Cup final, beating Kent at Lord’s?

July

31) Kyle Edmund’s run at Wimbledon was ended by which player?

32) How many goals did England captain Harry Kane score to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup - five, six or seven?

33) Which golfer claimed victory in the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie?

34) The 2018 Tour de France was won by which British Team Sky rider?

35) Name the winner of the 2018 Wimbledon women’s singles title.

August

36) Name the English golfer who won a first major title with victory in the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham.

37) Who became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he left Athletic Bilbao to sign for Chelsea?

38) Rugby League side Catalans Dragons beat which team to win the Challenge Cup for the first time?

39) Which two British sprinters won 100m gold at the athletics European Championships in Berlin?

40) Where did England batsman Jos Buttler score his first Test century, making 106, during the third Test against India?

September

41) Who were the four wildcards selected by Europe captain Thomas Bjorn ahead of the Ryder Cup?

42) Which Sky Bet Championship side knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at Old Trafford?

43) Which England batsman announced he would retire from international cricket at the end of the final Test against India, and went on to score a century?

44) Who beat Serena Williams in the US Open final, as the American tennis player suffered an extraordinary meltdown, to secure her own first grand slam title?

45) Name the winners of the 2018 Specsavers County Championship Division One title.

October

46) Wigan defeated which team to win the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford?

47) Former multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt played for which Australia A-League club as he looked to earn a professional contract?

48) How many Formula One world titles has Britain’s Lewis Hamilton won, the latest secured with a fourth-place finsh at the Mexican Grand Prix - three, five or six?

49) Conor McGregor was beaten by which Russian Mixed Martial Arts fighter in their much-hyped UFC showdown in Las Vegas?

50) Which former World Cup winner took over as the new head coach of Monaco?

November

51) Who was announced as the new chief executive of the Premier League to replace outgoing boss Richard Scudamore?

52) British boxer Tony Bellew was stopped by which Ukranian cruiserweight in what was the final contest of his career?

53) Which American became the first female gymnast to win four all-around world titles with victory in Doha?

54) Who as appointed as the new boss at Premier League side Fulham following the departure of Slavisa Jokanovic?

55) Name the man who beat Novak Djokovic to claim the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

December

56) What was the controversial outcome when British boxer Tyson Fury challenged Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in Los Angeles?

57) Which Norwegian player collected the inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or - only to be asked if she knew “how to twerk” by presenter DJ Martin Solveig at the gala ceremony in Paris?

58) Champions Manchester City lost their unbeaten Premier League record after defeat at which club?

59) Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Mark Allen to claim a record number of UK Championship snooker titles with victory in York. How many has ‘The Rocket’ now won - five, seven or eight?

60) Who was named 2018 golfer of the year by the European Tour?

Sports Quiz of the Year 2018 - Answers

January

1) Marin Cilic

2) Coventry

3) Australia won the series 4-0

4) Rob Cross

5) Phil Neville

February

6) The Philadelphia Eagles

7) Johnny Sexton

8) Wigan

9) Lizzy Yarnold

10) Men’s ‘Big Air’

March

11) Ireland

12) Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft

13) Native River

14) Katarina Johnson-Thompson

15) Run a sub-four minute mile

April

16) 13

17) Five

18) Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

19) Tiger Roll

20) October 1 1996

May

21) Steven Gerrard

22) Cardiff Blues

23) Gareth Bale

24) Mark Williams

25) Lyon

June

26) The Cleveland Cavaliers

27) Simona Halep

28) Tommy Fleetwood

29) Mexico

30) Hampshire

July

31) Novak Djokovic

32) Six

33) Francesco Molinari

34) Geraint Thomas

35) Angelique Kerber

August

36) Georgia Hall

37) Kepa Arrizabalaga

38) Warrington

39) Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith

40) Trent Bridge

September

41) Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson

42) Derby County

43) Alastair Cook

44) Naomi Osaka

45) Surrey

October

46) Warrington

47) Central Coast Mariners

48) Five

49) Khabib Nurmagomedov

50) Thierry Henry

November

51) Susanna Dinnage

52) Oleksandr Usyk

53) Simone Biles

54) Claudio Ranieri

55) Alexander Zverev

December

56) A split-decision draw

57) Ada Hegerberg

58) Chelsea

59) Seven

60) Francesco Molinari

Lewis Hamilton - see question 48.