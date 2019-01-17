SPORTS AWARDS: Time to honour your sporting heroes

Have your say

It’s that time of the year . . . the annual Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards are coming up.

It’s a time when you, the Peterborough Telegraph readers, get the chance to reward the big sporting achievers of the past 12 months.

Peterborough Panthers won the SGB Championship Fours.

Who in your opinion were the local stars that shone in 2018?

There are many we all know about. Peterborough Phantoms winning ice hockey’s Autumn Cup, Peterborough Panthers winning speedway’s fours championship, Peterborough Lions (rugby) and City of Peterborough (hockey) both gaining national league promotion, and Netherton FC celebrating a trophy four-timer. They were outstanding achievements all well documented in the sports pages of The Peterborough Telegraph during 2018.

But there were other success stories that probably didn’t hit the headlines. So make sure your heroes don’t miss out by nominating them for an award.

We’d particularly welcome suggestions for the Unsung Hero and Lifetime Achievement awards and, as always, the Junior Footballer of the Year prize.

Peterborough Phantoms celebrate Autumn Cup success.

There are 11 categories and we’ll be listing the best of the bunch in each in next week’s edition of the Peterborough Telegraph (January 24) when details of how to vote will also be published.

Then at the end of all the excitement, the top three in each category will be invited to the big presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, on Thursday March 7. And that’s when the winners will be announced.

Send your suggestions as soon as possible by email to bob.french@jpimedia.co.uk

What we’re looking for from your nominations

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

We’re after a big performer with a big personality. Who fits the bill?

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Who has made a big impact on their sport either recently or in years gone by.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Whose teamwork paid off best in 2018?

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Who was your best man?

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Who was your leading lady?

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

(Male or female 16 or under on January 1st 2018)

Who had the right attitude and reaped their reward in 2018?

COACH OF THE YEAR

The brains behind the operation. Who got the best out of their players in 2018?

DISABLED ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR

Disabled yet very able in their field. Know someone?

UNSUNG HERO

One for the backroom boys and girls. Who makes sure your sport, your club or your team ticks over with little or no reward?

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Who was on top of their game (amateur or professional, male or female) in 2018?

JUNIOR FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

(Male or female 16 or under on January 1st 2018)

Which player sparkled week in week out?