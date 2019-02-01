SPORTS AWARDS: Netherton and Yaxley setting the early pace in Team of the Year

It’s game on between city football teams Netherton United and Yaxley FC.

Both have been quick on the draw in the annual Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards and are mounting a strong early challenge in three categories.

Star athlete Freddie Fraser is getting lots of votes.

They are two of the frontrunners in the race to be crowned Team of the Year, and have both polled well in the first week of voting for Footballer of the Year and Coach of the Year as well.

Netherton are getting stacks of votes for their fabulous four-timer last season when winning the Peterborough League Premier Division title and Presidents Shield, the Northants Junior Cup and the PFA Senior Cup, while Yaxley are receiving recognition for their UCL Premier Division and Hinchingbrooke Cup double.

And the two respective managers - Jon Harrison (Netherton) and Andy Furnell (Yaxley) - are also among the early pacesetters in the Coach of the Year battle.

And there are players from both sides getting loads of votes for the Footballer of the Year prize. They are Netherton’s Mark Baines and Tom Randall and Yaxley’s Tom Waumsley and Matt Sparrow.

Lions rugby star Tom Lewis is going string in Sportsman of the Year.

But they’re not having it all their own way.

Martial arts, as always, are voting strongly and there’s been good support for world kick-boxing champion Rob Taylor in Coach of the Year and for his club TASK in Team of the Year.

And in Footballer of the Year watch out for the fairer sex. Katie Steward and Sarah Hudson of Peterborough Northern Star Ladies and Jessica Driscoll of Peterborough United Ladies have all done well so far.

Netherton and Northern Star both have two players picking up plenty of votes in Junior Footballer of the Year.

TASK coach Rob Taylor (second right) with some of his fighters.

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) have been texting a shed-load of votes every day for their stars with Amelia Monaghan, Mia Leech and Kenzie Whyatt up at the top of the Sportswoman of the Year listings and Harriet Salisbury going exceptionally well in Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

Voting closes on February 14

For a full list of contenders visit: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/sports-awards

WHO’S GETTING PLENTY OF EARLY VOTES

COPS swimmers Mia Leech, Amelia Monaghan, Kenzie Whyatt and Harriet Salisbury are all getting plenty of votes.

SPORTS PERSONALITY

Jamie Scholes (Swimming)

Carl Johnson (Speedway)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Kevin Sanders (Boxing)

Tommy Flynn (Football)

Ian Parker (Martial Arts)

Jane Leigh (Swimming)

SPORTSMAN

Rob Taylor (Martial Arts)

Tom Lewis (Rugby)

Phil Martin (Athletics)

Myles Robinson-Young (Swimming)

SPORTSWOMAN

Amelia Monaghan (Swimming)

Mia Leech (Swimming)

Leah Pearson (BMX)

Kenzie Whyatt (Swimming)

Clare Smith (Athletics)

TEAM

TASK (Martial Arts)

Netherton Utd (Football)

Yaxley (Football)

JUNIOR PERSONALITY

Harriet Salisbury (Swimming)

Sophie Doyle (Martial Arts)

Mia Edwards (Martial Arts)

Hannah Cameron (Martial Arts)

Freddie Fraser (Athletics)

Freya Newman (Martial Arts)

COACH

Rob Taylor (Martial Arts)

Andy Furnell (Football)

Jon Harrison (Football)

Michael Fox (Football)

UNSUNG HERO

Norman Coles (Rugby)

Simon Potter (Rugby)

Colin Day (Football)

FOOTBALLER

Sarah Hudson (Northern Star Ladies)

Matt Sparrow (Yaxley)

Tom Waumsley (Yaxley)

Mark Baines (Netherton)

Katie Steward (Northern Star Ladies)

Jessica Driscoll (Peterborough Utd Ladies)

Tommy Randall (Netherton)

JUNIOR FOOTBALLER

Lewis Sharpe (Peterborough Northern Star)

Reuben Marshall (March Town)

Dylan Enright (Peterborough Northern Star)

Bartosz Berezowski (Netherton)

Jack Rye (Netherton)

Luca Christoudias (Posh Academy)

DISABLED ACHIEVER

Kathryn Lingren (Rowing)