SPORTS AWARDS: It’s time to vote for your sporting heroes

It’s game on! The race to win a gong at the annual Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards is on.

Your votes are now needed to find a winner in 11 different categories and what a fantastic selection of nominations we’ve received.

Netherton United won four trophies in 2018.

We’ve once again produced a stack of world champions in 2018, especially on the martial arts scene, and there are also plenty of European and British title winners as well.

All are deserving of recognition but the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards only honours 11 champions with an award. So who do you think are the most deserving?

Below we put forward all the nominations we’ve received. But don’t worry if your choice for an award hasn’t been included.

Between now and February 14 you can vote for whoever you want and you can put them forward in as many categories as you like.

Netherton United Under 14s did a Peterborough Junior Alliance League double.

You can vote by text or fill in the voting form published in the the Peterborough Telegraph today (January 24).

Sure to generate plenty of interest is our new award for Lifetime Achievement, which is being sponsored by the Army’s ‘Desert Rats’.

Lt Col Keith Spiers TD said: “The Desert Rats are proud and delighted to be supporting and inspiring people in the local communities of Peterborough.

“We recognise that sport has such a positive effect on so many people’s lives and that’s why they are a fundamental part of Army life. These awards bring the advantages of sport to centre stage and hopefully encourage more to take part.

Borough Ladies won promotion.

“The Desert Rats wish all involved the best of luck and another great sporting year.”

Nominations received for the Lifetime Achievement Award include local sporting legends Tommy Robson, Geoff Capes, Ajaz Akhtar, Clifton Findley, Martin Adams, Kevin Sanders and Giovanni Rizzo.

The top three in each of the 11 categories will be invited to the big presentation bash at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough, on Thursday March 7 when the winners will be announced.

THE CONTENDERS

Peterborough Lions were promoted to the National League.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Jordan Gill - Commonwealth boxing champion from Chatteris. Unbeaten after 22 fights as a professional.

James Ferrara - terrific ice hockey player and a fine servant to the Peterborough Phantoms club. Celebrated his testimonial in 2018 and also led Phantoms to the NIHL Autumn Cup.

Jon Harrison - larger than life character who led Netherton United to a trophy four-timer in 2018.

Jimmy Dean - Peterborough Sports FC manager reaching new heights with the city’s top non-league football team. A big personality.

Darragh MacAnthony - the charismatic Posh chairman who continues to back the club with great enthusiasm.

City of Peterborough Hockey Club men were promoted to the National League.

Slava Koulikov - the man responsible for bringing the good times back to Peterborough Phantons. Turned the team into a major force at their level. One of the most respected figures in the game and a junior GB coach.

Nicky Brett - one of the world’s best indoor bowlers with a stack of national and international titles to his name. A fierce competitor and a great ambassador for his sport.

Carl Johnson - a runner-up last year. Expertly managed Peterborough Panthers to SGB Championship Fours glory for the second successive season.

Jamie Scholes - star performer for City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) in 2018. He represented GB at the European Junior Open Water Championships after winning several big races. Full-time swimmer on the Team GB elite pathway and a great example to younger members.

Paul Lunn - outstanding triathlete from PACTRAC who made the podium at European and World Championships in 2018.

Lifetime Achievement

Tommy Robson - Peterborough United legend who has spent 50 years at the club. Joined in 1968 and became the all-time record appearance-maker with 482 league matches played. He scored 111 goals.He still works for Posh as a matchday host.

Ron and Joyce Seddon - formed Netherton United and had over 25 years involvement with the club. Both are now retired from the front end of the club but still help behind the scenes and are relentless in helping the club to maintain its community charter standards while striving for success on the pitch.

Ajaz Akhtar - a local cricket legend who starred with bat and ball for Peterborough Town for three decades and also enjoyed a 20-year career for Cambridgeshire, taking 536 wickets and twice winning knockout finals at Lord’s. He took 100 wickets in the Northants League in 2001 which is still a record.

Clifton Findley - been involved with martial arts in Peterborough for 35 years . The former British, European and three times world karate champion was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2012. Now runs the Peterborough Freestyle Club and is the UK director of ISKA (International Sports Karate Association).

Kevin Sanders - Peterborough’s ‘Mr Boxing’. Trained world champions Nigel Benn, Matt Skelton, Pat Mullins and Mike McCallum and Commonwealth champion Lloyd Honeyghan after a successful amateur career with Focus ABC. Also a successful show promoter in Peterborough and regularly attracts ring legends from all over the world to his boxing dinners - fighters like Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Martin Adams - Cambridgeshire county darts player who has been one of England’s top players for over 25 years. He’s a three-time BDO world champion and three-time World Masters champion and was captain of England from 1993 to 2013. One of the most popular guys in the game both on and off the oche.

Geoff Capes - a monster of a shot-putter from Holbeach who was twice Commonwealth champion, twice European champion, and three times an Olympian. The most capped British male athlete of all time with 67 international caps,

Tommy Flynn - a passionate football man who has dedicated over 40 years to Peterborough football as a player, manager, assistant manager and referee. Before retiring last season he helped Netherton United to a trophy four-timer.

Bob Symns - nominated for all the good work he’s done over the years as Posh’s chief executive officer.

Giovanni Rizzo - a running sensation from Nene Valley Harriers who won the Great Eastern Run four years on the trot . . . and he could well have made it a famous five had it not been for an achilles injury suffered in the 1993 race.

Jane Leigh (COPS) - has provided non stop support for the City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) for more than 10 years , five of them as secretary. Worked her way up to become a British referee.

Ian Parker - 38 years outstanding service to the local martial arts scene. Runs an academy called Master Parker’s Serial Kickers which has recently started classes for special needs students. He’s the European Director for WCMA (World Congress of Martial Arts) and in 2006 in the Dominican Republic was presented with a Professorship for ‘Service in Martial Arts’.

Andrew Hicks – been a teacher of martial arts in Peterborough for over 25 years and created his own club (Hicks Karate School) 15 years ago and opened a full-time Family Martial Arts Centre six years ago . A 5th Dan Black Belt and multiple world champion himself, he has coached and produced many world and national champions. Created and runs the massive Peterborough Championship Series, which attracts students from all over the UK.

Georgina Jennings - spritely 73 year-old who has achieved it all in the world olf triathlon. The Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member has won world, European and British titles and in 2015 was voted British Female Triathlete of the Year. Works hard behind the scenes promoting her club and helping youngsters.

Team of the Year

Yaxley FC - UCL Premier Division champions and Hinchingbrooke Cup winners.

Netherton Utd - Peterborough League Premier Division champions, PFA Senior Cup winners, Northants Junior Cup winners and Peterborough League President’s Shield winners. The team played 46 games with only three defeats including a run of 25 successive games without defeat between October and April.

Peterborough Sports FC- leading the way in Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central.

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club - Midlands Premiership play-off winners. Promoted to the National League.

Peterborough Phantoms - beat Sheffield Steeldogs to win ice hockey’s Autumn Cup and claim their first silverware for three years. Play-Off semi-finalists last season.

City of Peterborough Hockey Men - promoted to National League after winning the East Premer A Division.

Netherton Utd Under 14s - completed a league and cup double in the the Peterborough Junior Alliance League with a remarkable 100% record. Then they stepped up into a higher level as an Under 15 side and won the Junior Premier League (JPL) East Midlands title. Now playing in JPL National League (North), the highest level of youth grassroots football.

COPS Relay Team - Mia Leech, Kenzie Whyatt, Amelia Monaghan, Harriet Salisbury and Eve Wright won medals at both British and national championships in relay events.

Borough Rugby Club Ladies - promoted after winning the Midlands Division Two title.

Borough Rugby Club 2nds - won their East Midlands Merit League and retained the Hunts and Peterborough Cup.

Borough Rugby Club Girls - unbeaten in 2018 as Under 13s and then this season as Under 15s. East Midlands champions.

Feeder Under 13s - won the PFA Under 13 Cup at the ABAX and also a European tournament in Germany.

Peterborough Phantoms Under 11s - won the prestigious Telford Junior Ice Hockey Tournament and qualified for the National Finals where they were pipped 2-1 in the semi-finals by eventual champions Swindon. Two members of the team selected for UK Under 11s.

Peterborough Sports Under 18s - completed a trophy treble of Youth League Division One title and League Cup plus the PFA Cup.

Peterborough United Ladies - Division One champions in the East Midlands League.

ICA Ladies - League Cup and Cambs Cup winners.

Deeping Rangers Under 18s - league and cup double winners in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League.

Peter Dolby & Ian Davis - British Masters rowing champions from Peterborough City Rowing Club.

Peterborough Rowing Club Women’s Eight - Carole Hook, Gemma Singleton, Kate Read, Sarah Sheldrick, Ilektra-Georgia Apostolidou, Emma Richardson, Hayley Shipton, Helen Griffiths and Ericha Knowles-Parker were British Masters champions.

Peterborough Panthers - the quartet of Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Bradley Wilson-Dean and Michael Palm Toft won the SGB Championships Speedway Fours.

Parkway Bowls Club - Ean Morton, Tristan Morgan and Mike Robertson won the British Isles triples and Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and Tristan Morton won the English triples.

Nene Valley Harriers Ladies - won promotion in their debut season in the UK Womens League.

Hicks Karate – in 2018 they achieved 22 British, national and international championship titles and 15 Grand Champion awards on top of hundreds of other gold, silver and bronze medals.

T.A.S.K ( Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate ) - had multiple World, British and national champions in their first full year of competition.

Sportsman of the Year

Rob Taylor - multi-titled Peterborough kickboxer who retained his title at the World Championships in Montego Bay. A Martial Arts Hall of Fame member. Won this category last year.

Kyle Findley - Peterborough Freestyle Club kickboxer who also retained his title at the World Championships in Jamaica.

Saulius Jurkstas - a British and world kickboxing champion from Rob Taylor’s thriving TASK club in his first year of competing.

Grant Brown - martial artist from the TASK club who won a European title and a silver medal at the World Championships in Jamaica.

Jordan Gill - undefeated Commonwealth boxing champion.

Tom Lewis - Peterborough Lions Rugby Club player who made an immense contribution to their promotion to the National League. Turned in several man-of-the-match performances and shone for the East Midlands as well in the County Championship.

Aaron Scott - top local road runner based at Stamford. Won the Folksworth 15, Ely 10k, Stamford 30k and Kimbolton Castle Half-Marathon. Fourth in the UK 2018 marathon rankings.

Nicky Brett - runner-up in the world indoor pairs final and an English indoor triples champion making it 23 national titles in the last 10 years

Stan Binge - the main man for England as they won a bronze medal at the World Veteran Angling Championships in Croatia.

Aiden Smith - 18 year-old boxer from Paston who won the featherweight title at the ABA Junior Championships .

Simon Achurch - Nene Valley Harriers thrower who won three gold medals and two silvers at the British Masters Championships.

Joe Perry - Chatteris sbooker player who reached the final of the European Masters. Also beat defending champion Mark Selby in the first round of the World Championships.

Aaron Heading - Long Sutton shooter who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Tim Fletcher - PACTRAC triathlete who won a gold medal at the English national championships and a silver medal at the European Championships.

James Ferrara - long-serving skipper of the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

Tom Norton - influential figure on and off the ice for Phantoms. The club’s player-coach is one of the leading British defencemen in NIHL Division One South and he scores important goals as well.

Ales Padelek - a star performer for Phantoms this season. The Czech forward has already piled up a half-century of points.

Matt Milner - Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s player of the year for 2018.

Ross Booth - captain and prolific goalscorer for the City of Peterborough men’s hockey team.

James McCrae - local athlete who won the Midlands outdoor and Northern indoor 1500m titles.

William Hughes - sprinter from Nene Valley Harriers who won the Northern 200m indoor title and a bronze mdal at the English Schools Championships.

Lewis Davey - Peterborough Athletic Club all-rounder who won the East Anglian Schools decathlon.

Adam Neill - former Peterborough City rower who was a Henley Regatta winner and a bronze medallist at the World Championships. Also runner-up in the British Indoor Championships.

Paul Lunn - triathlete from PACTRAC who finished second in the European Championships in Frankfurt and third in the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii.

George Prodrick - a 74 year-old PACTRAC member who won a gold medal at the European Triathlon Championships in Ibiza.

Patrick Brown - Market Deeping cricketer who starred for Worcestershire in their T20 Blast win. Took three wickets in one over in the semi-final win over Lancashire.

Nathan Tweedie - PACTRAC member who won the National Aquathlon Championship before going on to win the silver medal at the European Under 23 Championships.

Phil Martin - a 38 year-old Peterborough Athletic Club long-distance runner who won the Himalayan 100-mile Stage Race in Nepal.

Ernesta Girdauskas - British heavyweight kickboxing champion from the TASK martial arts club.

Tom Bacon - the reserve star made a big impression for Peterborough Panthers speedway team during 2018.

Henry Pearce - national open water championship winner and a British national medalist. Attended Swim England talent camp.

Myles Robinson-Young - COPS swimmer picked to represent England at the Marseille International Meet. Won a silver medal at the British Championships and multiple national medallist. Attended Swim England talent camp.

Sportswoman of the Year

Bethany Jones - one of three super sisters who compete and coach for the JAMA martial arts club. A British, European and world champion.

Leanne Jones - second of the Jones’ sisters who is also a world, European and British champion.

Rebecca Jones - and Rebecca makes three. The third JAMA sister and also a world, European and British champion.

Amelia Monaghan - COPS star who won two gold medals at the British Championships. Also won a gold medal at the National Arena League final - the FA Cup final of swimming. Five times a winner at the Eastern Region Championships.

Mia Leech - another COPS swimmer. Won two gold medals at the Swim England National Championships.

Kenzie Whyatt - a third COPS swimmer nominated for this award. Multiple British Championship and Swim England medallist. Attended Swim England talent camp.

Kim Lane - Crowland-based ice hockey player who starred for the GB women’s team at the World Championships in Slovenia, helping them to a medal. Stars for top ladies team Bracknell Queen Bees.

Atlanta Hickman - competitor for and instructor with Hicks Karate. In 2018 she won WMO Nationals, ICO British and ISKA British titles.

Camilla Plumb - top Peterborough City Rowing Club sculler who won a gold medal for England at the Home International Regatta in Ireland.

Clare Smith - Nene Valley Harrier who won the Over 40 200m and 400m titles at the British Masters Championships.

Andrea Jenkins - Nene Valley Harriers thrower who won three gold medals at the British Masters Championships and a silver medal at the World Masters Championships.

Georgina Jennings - 73 year-old member of the Peterborough Triathlon Club who retained her British and English titles in 2018.

Lucy Stirland - a British kickboxing champion from the TASK club.

Stacy McGivern - Peterborough Athletic Club veteran all-rounder who struck gold in the pentathlon at the British Masters Championships.

Leah Pearson - top BMX rider from Peterborough Phantoms. After winning two rounds in the ladies class in the East Summer Series , she moved to the male class for extra competition and finished fourth nationally and even won a round at Gosport. She made the final of the British Championships finishing fifth, and also won the 30+ ladies East Anglian championships.

Junior Sports Personality of the Year

Freddie Fraser - outstanding hurdler from Nene Valley Harriers. The UK number one, an English Schools champion and an English Championship winner both indoors and out.

Robin Tiger Williams - one of Britain’s brightest young golf prospects. The Peterborough Milton member played for Europe in the junior Ryder Cup and won two of his three matches in Paris. Currently ranked three in Europe (Juniors) and 147 in the world amateur men’s rankings. Finished in the top 10 at the Portuguese Men’s Championship and third in the Spanish Amateur Men’s Championship. Starred for England in the European Boys Team Championship.

Alfie Baker - Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter. National Schoolboy Championship finalist and winner at the big Bristol Box Cup, Monkstown Box Cup and Wexford Box Cup international tournaments.

Bradley Bowering - Phantoms ice hockey player. A GB Under 16 men’s squad member playing senior hockey - and playing it very well - for the Phantoms.

Eve Wright - 15 year-old COPS swimmer who turned in several strong performances at British and National Championships . Achieved top national and regional rankings. Part of the relay team that won two medals at the British Championships.

Harriet Salisbury - another COPS swimmer to do well on the big stage in 2018. Only 13 but featured in the 14-16yrs relay team that won two British Championship medals.

Ella McGhie - 14 year-old from COPS who was a silver medallist at the English National Championships. Ranked in the British top 10 and number one in the Eastern Region. Attended Swim England talent camp in 2018.

Sophie Griffin - another COPS 14 year-old who was an English National Championship silver medallist and made the top five regionally.

Zain al Abideen Zahid - English freestyle wrestling champion.

Jason Bogle - newcomer to athletics in 2018 with Nene Vallet Harriers. Double county champion who went on to reach English Schools final.

Jake Jarman - city gymnast who won two silver medals at European Junior Championships.

Abbi Pulling - teenage karting star who dominated the Super One British Championship last year to take the title with 22 top-three finishes. She became the first junior karter to win back-to-back Super One British Championships and also retained the Junior TKM Festival Trophy.

Dylan Phillips - Eastern Counties high jump champion from PAC.

Thomas Ramsay - Peterborough Town Squash Club player who won the East Region title and a bronze medal at the British Closed Tournament to shoot up to number six in the national rankings.

Elizabeth Taylor - Peterborough Athletic Club sprinter who won gold medal in the 300m at English Indoor Championships and in 200m at the Eastern Counties Championships.

Lorena Ismail - talented 12 year-old from the martian arts world. She won 22 gold medals fighting in national and international competitions in 2018 including three English titles.

Ruby Blakeley - King’s School pupil who excels in several sports. She is the British and British Schools duathlon champion and also in 2018 she was a county swimming champion and a Peterborough Schools cross-country champion.

Katie Tasker - another all-rounder. One of the Eastern Region’s top triathletes and an accomplished county cross-country runner.

Phoebe Mather - GB Under 16 girls ice hockey squad member from Peterborough Phantoms.

Jazmyn Popat-Evans - martial artist from the TASK club who won British and European titles in 2018.

Taylor Popat-Evans - another TASK club member who won silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in Jamaica.

Braydon Popat-Evans - another member of the Popat-Evans family to win a medal (silver) at the World Championships in Jamiaca.

Habibah Fatimah Zahrah Nargis - English freestyle wrestling champion.

Grace Dowdeswell - Orton Park cricketer selected to play for England Under 17s at the Junior World Cup in New Zealand.

Mia Edwards - a 13 year-old student from the JAMA martial arts club who won a first World Championship gold medal in 2018.

Skaiste Stukaite - British kick-boxing champion from the TASK club in her first year of martial arts.

Sasha Bravo - netminder from the Phantoms Under 11 team selected to play for UK Under 11s in an international tournament in Bratislava.

Louie Kynaston - forward from the Phantoms Under 11 team selected to play for UK Under 11s in an international tournament in Bratislava.

Freya Newman - a Deeping Tang Soo Do Club fighter who won two gold medals at the World Tang Soo Do Championships in North Carolina.

George Fox - seven year-old Peterborough Phantoms BMX rider who won the East Summer Series with 247.5 of a possible 250 points in just his second season. Also finished second in the East Anglian Championships and made the semi finals of the British championships.

Joseph Carey - 12 year-old Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club rider raced up an age in the 13s and won the East Summer Series and the East Anglian Championships. Finished seventh nationally in the Male 12 and was a British Championships semi-finalist.

Owen Putland - 12 year-old won Phantoms BMX Club’s most improved rider award in 2018. Second in East Anglian Championships.

Liam Arnett - nine year-old BMX rider who was second in the East Summer Series and runner-up in the East Anglian Championships.

Maciej Stodolak - voted Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club’s best newcomer for 2018. Seventh in the East Summer Series (14yrs).

Joshua Leonard - six year-old from Hicks Karate School who won WAKO Bristol Open and was a Peterborough Series grand champion .

Sophie Doyle - eight year-old from Hicks Karate who also won WAKO Bristol Open, Peterborough Series and the ISKA English title.

Coach of the Year

Vili Ma’asi - the Tongan World Cup star who led Peterborough Lions Rugby Club to the National League.

Jon Harrison -“Mr Marmite” guided Netherton FC to an unprecedented quadruple of titles last season and was inspiring with team selection.

Slava Koulikov - the no-nonsense coach behind the rise and rise of the Phantoms ice hockey team.

Rich Parsons - the main man in a woman’s world. Parsons coached the Borough Ladies Rugby Club team to the Midlands Division Two title and promotion.

Andy Furnell - the ex-Posh player in charge of Yaxcley FC’s UCL Premier Division title success.

Darren Thompson - well respected and highly successful BMX coach with Peterborough Phantoms.

Mike Yeoman - coached City of Peterborough Hockey Club men’s team to the East Premier A Division title.

Michael Fox - every season he gets rave reviews from players and parents for his outstanding work at the Posh Academy. Dedicated and passionate.

Jimmy Dean - Peterborough Sports FC boss who has his side riding high in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

Simon Roberts - assistant to Jon Harrison during Netherton’s ‘quadruple’ season. Also guided Netherton Under 14s to the league and cup double in Division One and led Netherton Hawks Under 14s to the Division Two title. Also led them to the JPL East Midlands title and they now play in the National Under 15 League. Previously fund-raised over £9,000 to take the team and their families on a trip to Europe.

George Denyer/Phil Morris - turned Peterborough Northern Star Under 14s round in one season. When they took over they had just eight players and were bottom of the table.Beat off relegation and are now unbeaten in Division Two.

Ron Crosby - long-serving and highly respected Peterborough Athletic Club coach who keeps producing champions.

Andrew Hicks - a hugely successful coach on the local martial arts circuit for many years. In 2018 his students won an impressive 22 British, national and international titles, and 15 Grand Champion Aawards.

Darren Gibbons - a previous winner and runner-up in this category who keeps producing top-class goalkeepers from his Club GK coaching school. Currently has six of his students at Peterborough United.

Rob Taylor - runs the T.A.S.K ( Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate ) martial arts club and in 2018 produced several world, British and national champions.

Chris Baker - does a top job as head coach of the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club.

Sam Fielding - Peterborough Triathlib Club (PACTRAC) coach who works wonders with the youngsters.

Steve Casey - Peterborough City Rowing Club’s lead coach for juniors. Has coordinated a team of volunteer coaches looking after a large group of teenagers. He has shown skill and dedication in making sure they all work to a common goal of raising the standard of the club’s juniors.

DISABLED ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR

Lauren Steadman - Sawtry para-triathlete who was a winner at the World Championships on the Gold Coast in Australia. She also won her fifth European title in Estonia and a World Cup race in London.

Matt Skelhon - Stilton shooter who won a silver medal at the World Disabled Championships in South Korea.

Lydia Church - Nene Valley Harrier who won three gold medals at the East Region Disability Championships and a sil ver medal at the England Athletics Para Championships.

Lee Manning - a member of the GB team that won the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

Alice Mason - a 28 year-old Peterborough City Rowing Club member who won gold and silver medals at the British Indoor Rowing Championships. A member of the GB Paraympics development squad.

Calum Titmus - Peterborough City Rowing Club member who won a title at the British Indoor Championships for the fifth year running.

Will Palmer - an Under 16 footballer who played for the England men’s deaf team in a Euro qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Kathryn Lingren - Kathryn is blind and took up rowing at Peterborough City Rowing Club just over a year ago. Has made remarkable progress. She shows great confidence and learning this skill has changed her life.

Unsung Hero

Nathan Griffin - an active and passionate City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) committee man who has single-handedly transformed the volunteer recruitment to ensure licensed meets can go ahead. He has motivated and inspired over 30 to train to become officials and then personally mentors them.

Ken Maggs - does it all for Nene Valley Harriers - a coach, club treasurer, team manager and a field judge.

Norman Coles - devoted over 30 years to local rugby . Coached at Westwood, Borough and Thorney and has been groundsman at Borough, Thorney and Peterborough Lions. Founded Borough Ladies.

Hazel Burgess/Dave Burgess - husband and wife team who devote all their spare time to running the massive Peterborough Junior Alliance Football League.

Pete Melton - long-serving Cambridgeshire darts team secretary.

Malc Jacklin - enthusiastic behind-the-scenes worker for Fenland Clarion Cycling Club.

John Torr - Peterborough Athletic Club stalwart. Now in his 70s but still coaching.

Simon Potter - does tireless work for the junior section at Peterborough Rugby Club. Their fixture secretary and coach of the all-conquering Under 13 girls team last season and Under 15 girls this season.

Neil Hair - after 1,300 matches in 22 years and a lot of patience Neil achieved his dream of becoming a Football League referee at the age of 37.

Reg Parker - been refereeing Peterborough Football Legaue matches for donkeys years.

Audrey Wells - long-serving and dedicated backroom helper at Peterborough Phanroms ice hockey club.

Colin Day - a one-club wonder. Brotherhood’s football through and through. He joined them as a player when he was 16 years-old and 50 years on he is still a big part of the club, who are now known as Peterborough Sports. He’s served as manager, treasurer, secretary and chairman and is their life president.

Allan Saville - hard-working junior coach at Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey club. A dedicated servant over the last few years.

Lorraine Gathercole - Whittlesey-based motor-racing enthusiast who has devoted 25 years to the sport as competitor and administrator. A former national MG Midget champion and Le Mans Classic winner. Now races historic sports cars and is current chair of the British Women Racing Drivers Club (BWRDC). Spent 17 years on the BWDRC committee and gives up much of her free time to help some of the country’s most promising young female drivers.

Footballer of the Year

Mark Baines - midfield maestro and star of Netherton’s ‘quad squad’.

Tommy Randall - loyal, excting winger for Netherton United.

Lewis Hilliard - all-action midfielder, one of three Peterborough Sports players nominated by manager Jimmy Dean.

Mark Jones - prolific goalscorer for the outstanding Peterborough Sports team

Richard Jones - the rock on which Peterborough Sports have built their defence.

Jack Marriott - 33 goals in an outstanding season with Posh. Carried that form on at Derby County.

Matt Sparrow - brilliant winger in Yaxley FC’s United Counties Premier Division title-winning campaign.

Tom Waumsley - prolific goalscorer in two different divisions for Yaxley.

Dan Cotton - A Yaxley striker whose consistency is remarkable.

Herbie Panting - passionate footballer. Ex-Netherton United and now at Peterborough Northern Star.

Jessica Driscoll - a stand out talent in the Posh ladies team.

Sarah Hudson - Peterborough Northern Star Ladies star goalkeeper, vice-captain and longest serving player. Without her the team wouldn’t be competing for silverware every season.

Katie Steward - Peterborough Northern Star Ladies’ pacey right winger with an eye for goal. Scored 14 goals in 14 games this season.

Junior Footballer of the Year

Vilian Radic - a real hot-shot from the Junior Alliance League. Scored 62 goals for Maborne Rangers Under 14s last season.

Leland Dent - another who scores goals for fun. Hit 24 for ICA Napoli last season and has already scored 36 for Peterborough Nene Under 13s this season.

Rueben Marshall - 22 goals for March Town Under 13s last season, 38 in 14 games this season for the Under 14s.

Luke Frisby - his 27 goals have Feeder Under 12s challenging for the league title.

James Taylor – a talented right-back who plays for Werrington Athletic Under 10s. A club spokesman said: “He’s an absolute joy to coach with a great attitude, a perfect player in the team. His football abilities stand out and when the ball is at his feet the whole game calms down. Opposition coaches always comment on his ability during games too.”

Wayne Cort - scored 48 goals for Netherton Under 14s last season helping them complete a league and cup double. Has since been a sensation after switching to centre-half for Netherton Under 15s in their Junior Premier League campaign.

Danyaal Younus - an energetic, creative and unselfish midfield player who captained the double-winning Netherton Under 14 team last season.Plays for the Posh Futsal team.

Bartosz Berezowski - outstanding goalkeeper who had plenty to do with Netherton Under 14s doing the double. Had the most clean sheets during Netherton’s Junior Premier League campaign during 2018. Currently on trial at Posh Academy.

Declan Moody - another great goalkeeping prospect to emerge from Club GK. Signed into the Posh Under 10 Academy this season and has so far had a wonderful season. Still turns up to support his old Peterborough Northern Star team even though he’s no longer allowed to play for them.

Jack Rye - Club GK product who had a brilliant year. Plays for Netherton Under 11s and Peterborough Junior Foxes and won countless man-of-the-match awards for both.

Jake West - the Posh Under 13 Academy keeper who earns rave reviews whenever he puts the gloves on. An exceptional talent.

Lewis Sharpe - a revelation for Northern Star Under 14s.since switching from goalkeeper to midfield. Scored 19 goals in 10 games.

Dylan Enright - this nomination is for a team player. Dylan plays for Northern Star Under 11s and unselfishly always puts his team first. He plans games and drill sets to bring to training sessions to help team-mates and at the start of the season organised a sponsored bike ride to raise money for new kit. On matchdays he always gives 100% and comes off the pitch shattered, nothing left in the tank. He’s a proper ‘clubman’.

Luca Christoudias - Posh Academy Under 9 player. Technically brilliant, Luca is described as having a very clever footballing brain above his age range. Often plays up age groups and fits in very comfortably.

Will Van Lier – Will excels at the Posh Academy not only in his own Under 15 age group but he also plays regularly for the Under 16s and has already made a couple of appearances for the Under 18s. Definitely a young player full of talent and a name to watch out for in the future.

Alex Roberts - although an Under 13 player, Alex plays regularly with the Under 14 squad at tne Posh Academy and has also appeared this season for the Under 15s as well. He trains regularly with players two or three years older and always relishes the challenge. Alex has incredible pace and a great ability to score goals.

Ricky-Jade Jones - Ricky is currently an Under 16 player within the Posh Academy but has spent most of his time playing for the youth team. He was also on the verge of a first team call-up in the final game of last season but was unable to be involved in the squad due to being too young! He has turned in a number of high quality performances, including being named man-of-the-match in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

Harrison Burrows – an Under 17 player at Posh who has been a regular in the youth team for two seasons. His hard work was recently recognised by signing a three-year professional contract on his 17th birthday. Harrison has been a consistent high performer since he joined the club at a development centre aged just six.

