Who’s who in the Panthers line-up for this season

Have your say

Here are the seven riders who’ll be bidding for SGB Championship glory for Panthers in 2018.

THE PETERBOROUGH PANTHERS CLASS OF 2018

(And a quick comment on each of them from owner Ged Rathbone)

1 SCOTT NICHOLLS

Nationality: British

Age: 39

Average: 9.72

The seven-time British champion is a marque capture – not just for Peterborough but the entire SGB Championship.

A class act who will pile up the points, while his vast experience will be invaluable to his team-mates.

2 EMIL GRONDAL

Nationality: Danish

Age: 22

Average: 5.04

Club asset handed a return after a year away - Panthers bosses stuck with him despite his average being increased after signing.

A strong rider at the East of England Arena but will need to boost his away displays.

3 NIKE LUNNA

Nationality: Finnish

Age: 22

Average: 5.96

New recruit, who has ridden for Glasgow and Scunthorpe previously, impressed Panthers bosses when guesting for the club last season.

The two-time Finnish Under 21 champion is fully fit and raring to go for a fourth season in British speedway after fracturing his spine in a crash that cut short his 2017 season.

4 MICHAEL PALM TOFT

Nationality: Danish

Age: 27

Average: 6.77

Popular Palm Toft is back for a second stint as a Panthers rider. He’s a class act on his day capable of delivering some thrilling antics from the rear. Tipped to kick on in 2018.

5 ULRICH OSTERGAARD

Nationality: Danish

Age: 36

Average: 7.12

No longer skipper, but still a key part of the Panthers side.

Elite League title-winner with the club in 2006, Fours and KO Cup double-winner last season, and the second tier riders’ champion back in 2015. Still hungry for more success.

6 TOM BACON

Nationality: British

Age: 25

Average: 2.67

Back for a second season in Panthers colours.

Will be out to continue his steady progression after putting more than half-a-point on his average last term.

7 SIMON LAMBERT

Nationality: British

Age: 29

Average: 4.56

New captain will be a huge weapon at reserve in the opening weeks of the season.

Capable of beating the best at Alwalton and an improved rider at many away tracks.