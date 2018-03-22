Who’s who in the Panthers line-up for this season

Here are the seven riders who’ll be bidding for SGB Championship glory for Panthers in 2018.
THE PETERBOROUGH PANTHERS CLASS OF 2018
(And a quick comment on each of them from owner Ged Rathbone)
1 SCOTT NICHOLLS
Nationality: British
Age: 39
Average: 9.72
The seven-time British champion is a marque capture – not just for Peterborough but the entire SGB Championship.
A class act who will pile up the points, while his vast experience will be invaluable to his team-mates.
2 EMIL GRONDAL
Nationality: Danish
Age: 22
Average: 5.04
Club asset handed a return after a year away - Panthers bosses stuck with him despite his average being increased after signing.
A strong rider at the East of England Arena but will need to boost his away displays.
3 NIKE LUNNA
Nationality: Finnish
Age: 22
Average: 5.96
New recruit, who has ridden for Glasgow and Scunthorpe previously, impressed Panthers bosses when guesting for the club last season.
The two-time Finnish Under 21 champion is fully fit and raring to go for a fourth season in British speedway after fracturing his spine in a crash that cut short his 2017 season.
4 MICHAEL PALM TOFT
Nationality: Danish
Age: 27
Average: 6.77
Popular Palm Toft is back for a second stint as a Panthers rider. He’s a class act on his day capable of delivering some thrilling antics from the rear. Tipped to kick on in 2018.
5 ULRICH OSTERGAARD
Nationality: Danish
Age: 36
Average: 7.12
No longer skipper, but still a key part of the Panthers side.
Elite League title-winner with the club in 2006, Fours and KO Cup double-winner last season, and the second tier riders’ champion back in 2015. Still hungry for more success.
6 TOM BACON
Nationality: British
Age: 25
Average: 2.67
Back for a second season in Panthers colours.
Will be out to continue his steady progression after putting more than half-a-point on his average last term.
7 SIMON LAMBERT
Nationality: British
Age: 29
Average: 4.56
New captain will be a huge weapon at reserve in the opening weeks of the season.
Capable of beating the best at Alwalton and an improved rider at many away tracks.