Two big fixtures coming up against title tips

Captain Simon Lambert hopes Panthers can resume their play-off challenge with two positive results in three days.

The city club have dropped to third place in the SGB Championship after almost three weeks without a meeting.

But they return to action with a couple of crucial clashes against title tips Glasgow - heading north of the border tomorrow night (Friday, 7.30pm) ahead of a Sunday return clash at the East of England Arena (5pm).

“First and foremost it’s nice to be back racing again after such a long break,” said Lambert, who reckons he has sorted the engine issues which have affected him this season.

“They’re two big meetings against Glasgow as well.

“They are a very strong team on paper and have plenty of guys who like our place, but we have people who go well up there too. I quite like the place myself - it’s just a shame it’s so far away!

“We were written off by a lot of people before the season started, but we’ve already proved them wrong.

“We’re sitting in a good position in the table and hopefully we can strengthen that by getting something up in Glasgow and then winning on Sunday. We know we can’t slip up at home again.”

Panthers are only able to call on five of their own riders at Glasgow with Ulrich Ostergaard racing in his native Denmark.

His absence could be a blow as he usually scores well at the Scottish track.

They operate the rider replacement facility to cover his absence with Redcar man Mikkel B. Andersen coming in as a guest for Grondal.

Ostergaard is back on Sunday when Panthers will use rider replacement to cover for Grondal.

The Glasgow team features Chris Harris and Paul Starke who were both Fours and KO Cup double-winners with Panthers last season.

Claus Vissing is another Tigers man well known in the city after representing Panthers during their Elite League days.

SGB CHAMPIONSHIP

P W D L F A Pts

Lakeside 5 4 0 1 260 188 13

Berwick 5 4 0 1 252 197 13

Panthers 6 3 1 2 268 272 12

Glasgow 4 3 0 1 203 157 10

Newcastle 6 2 1 3 258 280 7

Scunthorpe 3 2 0 1 155 115 6

Ipswich 3 1 1 1 145 124 5