The sale of Peterborough Panthers is imminent

Outgoing Peterborough Panthers owner Ged Rathbone says the sale of the city club is nearing completion.

Rathbone and co-promoter Neil Watson represent the city club at the British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) annual meeting which runs from today (November 12) to Wednesday (November 14) in Chepstow.

Ged Rathbone.

Rathbone placed Panthers up for sale last month and quickly received serious interest in the SGB Championship club.

He said: “The sale of the club is in place subject to final contracts being ratified and finances being transferred.

“I’m sure once the AGM is out of the way there will be an announcement with the full details later in the week.

“Even if the deal were to fall through, which I stress is very, very unlikely, I can again guarantee to supporters that Peterborough will definitely be on track next year.

“Myself and Neil go into the AGM with open minds and we look forward to seeing the full plans for the future of the sport on the table.”

Social media speculation suggests King’s Lynn owner Buster Chapman is the man set to purchase Panthers.

Chapman is also the chairman of the BSPA management committee.

Rathbone added: “There are a lot of opinions and rumours on the internet forums, but I am the only man in possession of the facts surrounding the sale of the club and at this stage absolutely nothing is confirmed.”