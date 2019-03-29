Summers signs for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers have signed Aussie racer Aaron Summers on a short term arrangement to start the season.

Summers, who raced for Rye House in the Premiership last season, will make his debut in Monday’s Supporters Cup clash with Belle Vue at the East of England Arena.

Panthers were forced to change their team plans after Craig Cook declined to sign a contract with the club.

And co-promoter Colin Pratt said: “First and foremost I want to thank all parties involved, particularly Aaron, for allowing us to make this move.

“We have been in talks with several riders to fill the gap Craig’s situation left us with and I must emphasise again this is a situation I have inherited from the previous management. It’s been a difficult week.

“We are continuing with negotiations to try and bring a permanent signing to fill the gap in the team but for now Aaron will do the job for us and we thank him for that.

“Now we have to focus firmly on Monday night and hope we can make a good start against Belle Vue. It will be a terrific meeting.

“The track is excellent and I’m sure we are all looking forward to seeing some great racing on such a great track.”

Monday’s meeting starts at 7.30pm and is the first in the new tournament which encourages fans to select their team riders for the penultimate race via a twitter poll.