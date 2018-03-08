SPEEDWAY LATEST: Ben Fund Bonanza line-up completed

Have your say

The line-up for the season-opening Ben Fund Bonanza meeting has been completed.

British racer Charles Wright and Danish ace Thomas Jorgensen are the the final two additions for the individual event at the East of England Arena on Sunday, March 18 (6.30pm).

Wright is a star performer at the Alwalton track and slammed in a full 15-point maximum when riding against Peterborough Panthers for Redcar in the SGB Championship last season.

He now represents reigning champions Sheffield at this level and also rides for Somerset in the SGB Premiership.

Jorgensen is another rider who has impressed at the East of England Arena in the past. He will race solely in the top-flight this year for King’s Lynn.

The event features three members of the Panthers team for 2018 – new number one Scott Nicholls, long-serving captain Ulrich Ostergaard and returning Dane Michael Palm Toft.

Current world champion Jason Doyle is the headline attraction in a high-class turn-out.

Ben Fund Bonanza line-up: Kenneth Bjerre, Hans Andersen, Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Ulrich Ostergaard, Thomas Jorgensen and Niels Kristian Iversen (all Denmark), Chris Harris, Scott Nicholls, Ben Barker, Danny King, Charles Wright and Steve Worrall (all Great Britain), Jason Doyle, Sam Masters and Nick Morris (all Australia).