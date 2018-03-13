SPEEDWAY BONANZA: Sunday’s big meeting called off

The weekend’s big speedway meeting due to be held at the Peterborough Panthers track at the East of England Showground has been postponed.

The organisers of the 2018 Ben Fund Bonanza, which was scheduled for Sunday (March 18), have been forced to call the event off due to adverse weather.

It is the first postponement in the 10 years that the event has been run, but a restaging date will be found.

Meeting organiser Paul Ackroyd said: “We have had to call it off because the track is unfit, and can’t be made raceable in time due to the poor weather and the forecast of it worsening over the weekend, when we are told it will be cold and unpleasant.

“We are extremely disappointed of course but we have made the decision at an early stage to prevent inconvenience and to allow people to cancel any travel arrangements they have made. I feel for Ged Rathbone (Peterborough Panthers promoter) and his staff and the Showground people who have worked hard to prepare for the meeting.

“It will be restaged at some point and we will make that announcement at the earliest time possible.”

The line-up for the event was to have featured three current Peterborough riders – Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard and Michael Palm Toft – along with six others who have raced for the Panthers in the past.

FINAL LINE-UP: Kenneth Bjerre, Hans Andersen, Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Ulrich Ostergaard, Thomas Jorgensen and Niels Kristian Iversen (Denmark), Chris Harris, Scott Nicholls, Ben Barker, Danny King, Charles Wright and Steve Worrall (UK), Jason Doyle, Sam Masters and Nick Morris (Australia).