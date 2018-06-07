Scott after eighth crown

Panthers number one Scott Nicholls is chasing an eighth British title on Monday night.
Nicholls lines up in the showpiece meeting at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester – a former home track in the SGB Premiership during his Belle Vue days.
The 40 year-old won the title seven times between 2002 and 2012. He was also runner-up in 2013.
Former Peterborough man Craig Cook defends his title while Huntingdon-based Danny King is looking to triumph for a second time following his 2016 success.
Panthers had been due to have two representatives but Edward Kennett has been ruled out.