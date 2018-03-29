Plenty of practice will make Lunna the Finnished article

Team boss Carl Johnson reckons practice will make perfect for new Panthers signing Nike Lunna.

The Finnish racer had a difficult debut for the club in their 46-44 success against Lakeside in the SGB Championship Shield last Sunday.

Lunna contributed just three points – all of which arrived courtesy of a victory in heat five. He was at the back in his other three rides, but it was his first meeting since suffering two fractures to his spine in a track crash last August.

Johnson said: “Nike looked very fast in the race he won, but there were a few areas in which he wasn’t quite riding the track correctly.

“That is something we can work on over the coming days and Nike is desperate to do some extra practice this week.

“He’s been off the bike since the end of August last year and it is always going to take a while to get back in the groove.

“You also have to build your confidence back up after a serious injury like the one he suffered last year.”

Lunna is starting his fourth season in British speedway. He rode for Scunthorpe in 2015 and spent the last two years at Glasgow.