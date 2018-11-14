Peterborough Panthers to ride in the Premiership next season

Peterborough Panthers have returned to the top flight of British speedway for next season.

The city club have been confirmed as joining the SGB Premiership for 2019 to end a spell of five seasons in the sport’s second tier.

The move was announced this afternoon (November 14) following the conclusion of the British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) annual meeting.

East Anglian rivals Ipswich have also made the leap up from the SGB Championship with 2018 winners Poole, King’s Lynn, Belle Vue, Swindon and Wolverhampton completing the line-up.

There has been no comment from Panthers on the reasons for the switch into the SGB Premiership as yet and also no word on the ownership of the club.

However, it has been announced that Buster Chapman, who had been widely linked with a purchase of Panthers, has now bought Ipswich.