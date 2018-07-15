Peterborough Panthers star out for a month starting with a Sunday showdown with Sheffield

Owner Ged Rathbone fears Peterborough Panthers could be without injured Ulrich Ostergaard for several weeks.

The Danish racer suffered five broken ribs after crashing out of the city club’s SGB Championship victory against Scunthorpe on Friday night (July 13).

It was a third heavy spill already this season for the 37 year-old who escaped with whiplash and concussion from another East of England Arena incident last month. He was also involved in a pile up when guesting at Berwick early in the 2018 campaign.

Rathbone said: “It was another nasty one for Ulrich and he’s been in a great deal of discomfort since Friday night.

“Broken ribs is not the sort of injury which heals particularly quickly and he could well be looking at a month or more out.

“We’ll give him time for things to settle down over the next few days and will keep in close contact with him.”

Panthers moved swiftly to book Scunthorpe rider Jake Allen to guest for Ostergaard when they host reigning champions Sheffield today (July 15, 5pm).

Allen piled up 12+2 when riding against the city side on Friday night and then scored 12+1 as Scunthorpe lost at Berwick last night (July 14).

Victory against the Tigers would see Panthers stretch their advantage at the second-tier summit to seven points and almost assure them of a place in the play-offs.

Sheffield number one Kyle Howarth is back from a dislocated shoulder, but former Panthers man Lasse Bjerre is out after being involved in a heavy crash last week.

They have booked Workington man Ty Proctor, who scored a paid maximum when the Comets condemned Panthers to their heaviest-ever home defeat earlier this season, as a replacement.

Sheffield are also without reserve James Shanes, who has excelled in previous visits to Alwalton, due to World Long Track Championship commitments. Redcar man Jordan Stewart is their guest.

TEAMS

PANTHERS: Scott Nicholls, Simon Lambert, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Michael Palm Toft, Jake Allen (guest), Emil Grondal, Tom Bacon.

SHEFFIELD: Kyle Howarth, Todd Kurtz, Ty Proctor (guest), Broc Nicol, Charles Wright, Georgie Wood, Jordan Stewart (guest).