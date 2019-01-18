Peterborough Panthers release a rider six weeks after signing him

Peterborough Panthers have released former British champion Chris Harris following the completion of the sale of the club to Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman.

Harris had been the first Panthers signing of the close season, but he appears to have been axed as part of a pre-season cost-cutting exercise.

A Panthers spokesperson said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, and it is with a heavy heart that we have released Chris. The promotion are working hard to find Chris alternative employment within Premiership Speedway, so the British fans can still witness his skill and flair on the track.

“One of our key priorities is to ensure our best endeavours in keeping the Club financially sound, so that it has a good chance of many years competing at Premiership level. To achieve this we must first get our foundations firmly in place.”

Panthers expect to announce a replacement rider next week.