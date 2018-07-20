Peterborough Panthers pair aim to deliver more silverware

Michael Palm Toft insists he won’t be thinking of silverware when lining hp for Panthers in the SGB Championship Pairs tonight (July 20).

The Danish ace, who is enjoying a fine season, teams up with number one Scott Nicholls in the annual event at Somerset.

Scott Nicholls in action for Panthers.

Both men were part of the club’s successful SGB Championship Fours team - along with currently injured Ulrich Ostergaard and Bradley Wilson-Dean - at the beginning of the month and will be expected to mount a strong challenge for another trophy.

But Palm Toft said: “I’m not thinking about the prize. It is just another meeting as far as I am concerned.

“I just want to carry on riding well and if myself and Scott can both do that we should have a good night.

“I had a little spell as a Somerset rider last year but never actually rode in a home meeting. I was there a few weeks ago with King’s Lynn in the SGB Premiership and it’s a place I enjoy riding.

“Myself and Ulrich got to the semi-finals in the Pairs a few years ago so I know what is all about. I had an engine blow in our final race in the group that night and my spare bike just didn’t work in the semi.

“Hopefully this year I won’t have any problems like that and we can go even further.”

Palm was a key figure for Panthers as they stretched their SGB Championship lead to seven points courtesy of two recent home wins in the space of three days.

Palm Toft produce double-figure scores in the 48-42 success against Scunthorpe last Friday and the 49-41 verdict against Sheffield last Sunday.

He also won the final two heats of both meetings and was happy to come up with big performances when they were required.

He added: “It’s nice to win important races, but everyone is digging deep and chipping in with points.

“The track was a bit different from Friday to Sunday and that caught us out a bit against Sheffield at times.

“We scored the points when we needed them, though, and got the two results we wanted. Scunthorpe got away with a point but Sheffield didn’t get anything so it was happy days.

“Both teams ran us really close and it shows how good the speedway is at Peterborough. We’re getting good crowds but more people should come and watch.”

SGB CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRS LINE-UP

Group 1: Lakeside (Nick Morris/Richard Lawson), Scunthorpe (Josh Auty/Jake Allen), Edinburgh (Ricky Wells/Erik Riss), Panthers (Scott Nicholls/Michael Palm Toft), Berwick (Kevin Doolan/Aaron Summers).

Group 2: Sheffield (Kyle Howarth/Charles Wright), Ipswich (Rory Schlein/Nico Covatti), Glasgow (Chris Harris/Paul Starke), Redcar (Ben Barker/Thomas Jorgensen), Workington (Ty Proctor/Nicolai Klindt).