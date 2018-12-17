Peterborough Panthers’ old boys join a brand new team

Peterborough Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone is backing his reserve combination to be a big hit next season.

The city club have this morning (December 17) announced the signings of two more familiar faces – Lasse Bjerre and Ben Barker – who will line up at the bottom end of the team for the SGB Premiership return.

Ben Barker riding for Panthers in 2015.

Bjerre was Panthers’ leading performer in the second tier in 2014 and also made a handful of appearances for them in the top-flight back in 2012.

The 25 year-old, younger brother of former Panthers number one Kenneth Bjerre, will be racing in Britain for a ninth successive season.

Barker also had a previous spell as a Panthers rider in the closing months of the 2015 campaign when drafted in to replace the sacked Robert Lambert.

He also helped the club lift the SGB Championship KO Cup in 2017 when their guest number one for the second leg of a final triumph against Ipswich.

Rathbone said: “Lasse and Ben both have a strong association with Peterborough as a club and our current management team.

“They are riders who have ridden for the club and also guys we have turned to as guests – and they’ve always been a pleasure to work with.

“We’re delighted to bring them back to the club. It means we start with a great reserve pairing and hopefully that will continue whoever is in those positions as the season continues.”

Bjerre and Barker join the top trio of Chris Harris, Hans Andersen and Craig Cook, and middle-order man Charles Wright, as confirmed members of the Panthers team for 2019.

The one remaining slot is expected to be filled later this week.

Rathbone added: “We’ve built this team with the intention of reaching the play-offs and challenging for trophies, while also having strong Peterborough connections.

“We’ve definitely got the experience and the strength in depth, but we also feel we have the potential for several riders to improve as well.”