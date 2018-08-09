Panthers are aiming to deliver a Hammers blow

Panthers face their toughest 2018 challenge tomorrow night in arguably the biggest meeting of the SGB Championship season.

The city side travel to second-placed Lakeside for a top-of-the-table showdown at the Arena Essex Raceway (8pm).

Panthers go into battle a point clear of their closest challengers, but face a daunting task to retain their position at the summit with Lakeside unbeaten on home shale this year.

The Hammers have reeled off nine successive wins around their tight track in all competitions – a fine streak which includes a 50-40 triumph against Panthers in the SGB Championship Shield back in April.

That is the only time Panthers have left an away meeting empty-handed all season and team manager Carl Johnson insists a return does not hold any fears for his side.

Johnson said: “It’s a big night and these are the sort of meetings we all look forward to being involved in.

“It’s a top-of-the-table clash but we won’t approach it any differently than we have any other away meeting all year.

“We’ll go into it with the aim of picking up a point and anything more than that would be a great bonus.

“We’ve done superbly on the road this season, but Lakeside have a terrific record at their track. It’s important we get off to a good start and try to put them under pressure as I don’t think that’s really happened yet.

“We’ve also got to go back to Lakeside in the Shield semi-final and the KO Cup quarter-final so it’s important we perform well and give them something to worry about.”

Panthers have a patched up team tomorrow night. Ulrich Ostergaard is still ruled out with broken ribs and fellow Danish rider Emil Grondal has racing commitments in his homeland.

Glasgow man Paul Starke, a member of the club’s Fours and KO Cup double-winning side of last season, steps in for Ostergaard. Connor Mountain, who was recently released by Ipswich, is their guest at reserve.

The trip to Lakeside begins a series of four successive away meetings for Panthers.

They go to Berwick on August 18, head to Newcastle the following night and then visit Ipswich on August 23.

A postponed trip to Workington is still to be arranged. The cut-off date for fixtures to be completed to count towards play-off standings is September 9 – the day Panthers host Berwick in their final home meeting.