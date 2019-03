Carl Johnson has spoken of his pride after being made a promoter of Peterborough Panthers.

The popular local man announced his new position at the start of a fans’ forum in the city tonight (March 22) after being appointed by club owner Keith Chapman.

Johnson, who passed a British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) management committee interview earlier this week, will continue as team boss while taking on extra responsibility in the running of the club.

The 44 year-old, who lives little more than a stone’s throw from the East of England Arena, said: “I’m delighted and proud to become a promoter of Peterborough Speedway.

“I rode for the club briefly, I’ve had lots of roles behind the scenes and I’ve had a terrific time as team manager.

“It feels like the right time to now take another step up the ladder and I’ll do the very best I can to make the club successful – on and off the track – in the SGB Premiership.

“Keith is very keen to have someone on the doorstep as a promoter and it’s flattering to have been given the nod.”

Johnson, who has won three trophies during his time as team manager, will work alongside the vastly experienced and hugely successful Colin Pratt, who arrived last month from fellow top-flight side Swindon.

They replace departed promotional duo Ged Rathbone and Neil Watson who’s resignations were finally confirmed by the club yesterday. Former owner Rathbone sold the club to Chapman last November.

“Myself and Colin are already working really well together,” added Johnson. “He’s been there and done it all as a team manager and a promoter, and I couldn’t have anyone more knowledgeable alongside me.”